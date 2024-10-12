Trinity Leeds: First look inside popular fashion retailer River Island as it re-opens following major makeover
River Island has welcomed customers into its upgraded new store in Trinity Leeds today.
The latest of River Island’s fleet to be part of its optimisation plan, the refurbished store will offer 14,000 square feet of design-led fashion set across three floors, promising a fully integrated shopping experience; combining physical and digital, with interactive fitting rooms and seamless self-checkouts for a seamless customer experience.
Customers can expect womenswear staples across clothing, footwear and accessories alongside trend-led new season pieces and a dedicated denim zone.
Menswear will carry leisurewear, denim in various fits and washes and a sophisticated range of smart apparel with kidswear offering RI baby, mini and older kids’ collections with highlights including Christmas partywear and everyday essentials.
The new interior has a contemporary loft feel, using brick, woods, and concrete floors, brought together with unexpected moments of discovery that River Island is known for, reflecting its in-house creative culture, one-of-a-kind quirks, and elevated offerings.
Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “We’re always striving to bring the best possible experiences for guests, and these latest upgrades at River Island will enhance shopping visits whilst building on the great offering here at Trinity Leeds. We’re excited for guests to see what’s in store at the new River Island.”
To celebrate the opening, on October 12 and 13, customers can take part in a ‘Spin The Wheel’ experiential activation to win iconic prizes and enjoy complimentary cupcakes whilst listening to the celebratory sounds of in store DJ’s.
The first 50 customers on each day to spend over £40 will receive a limited-edition tote bag, whilst those who spend over £70 will receive a complimentary flower bouquet to take home with them.
With over 70 years of fashion retailing experience and 260 stores across the UK and Ireland, River Island is one of the best-known and loved brands on the UK high street.
