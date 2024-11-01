A British family-owned jeweller has expanded its Leeds site.

Boodles in Victoria Leeds has launched a new entertainment room and increased its trading space.

The celebrated heritage brand, which joined Leeds in 2021, has more than doubled the trading space of its Victoria Quarter store, from 1,200 sq ft to 2,700 sq ft.

The added entertainment space, known as The Rose Garden Suite, is located on the second floor and features a beautiful palette of dusky rosebud pinks and sage greens, inspired by the Yorkshire countryside.

The suite maintains the distinctive Boodles brand aesthetics while offering an exclusive setting for hosting highly personal experiences, including private dinners curated by renowned chefs, or champagne and canapé evenings.

Inside Boodles, Leeds, that has just expanded. | Boodles

Jody Wainwright, managing director and a member of the Boodles family, said: "At Boodles, we have always strived to create a deeply personal connection with our customers, and this expansion at Victoria Leeds allows us to take that to the next level.

“The Rose Garden Suite is a perfect extension of our vision, offering a luxurious setting for our clients to enjoy unforgettable moments.”

Rachel Bradburn, leasing director at Victoria Leeds, added: "Boodles’ decision to refurbish and expand its flagship store underscores the strength of Victoria Leeds as a prime destination for luxury brands.

“We are thrilled to see brands of such high calibre reinvesting in the destination, and we remain committed to providing an exceptional, curated retail mix alongside outstanding customer experiences."

Established more than two centuries ago, Boodles has earned a reputation as one of Britain’s most exciting fine jewellers, with a dedicated focus on excellence in design, craftsmanship, and service.

This news follows the recent announcement that luxury women’s fashion brand, Hobbs, is also significantly upsizing at the destination, relocating from Victoria Quarter to a 30 per cent larger unit at Victoria Gate in November.