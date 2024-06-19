Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A luxury clothing retailer has announced its permanent closure in Leeds.

Hackett, which was based at the Victoria Leeds shopping centre, has emptied the unit of stock - and put a notice in the window.

It directed customers to other stores in Manchester and York, apologising for "any inconvenience caused".

Luxury men's clothing retailer Hackett has closed its store in Victoria Leeds. | National World

The high-end men's clothing brand was known for its classic tailoring and British style, with customers shelling out around £100 for a smart shirt.

Hackett's former unit, which is sandwiched between premium nail salon brand Townhouse and another empty unit, appeared bare this week.

A spokesperson for Victoria Leeds said: “Victoria Leeds is committed to bringing the best brands, concepts and experiences to the city and as such, are excited to announce another sector-leading brand will be joining our line-up soon. More details will follow shortly.”

A notice appeared in the window announcing the move. | National World

The closure follows other businesses shutting down in Victoria Leeds over the last year, including high-end food store and deli Weetons, which opened as a pop-up for Christmas in 2022 and had its last day in Leeds a year later.

Also making headlines at Victoria Leeds was the closure of fashion retailer Ted Baker, as the brand announced 10 other closures across the country.

But it's not all doom and gloom, as other luxury brands are moving into the premium shopping destination.

Boutique jewellery brand Missoma, known for its gold and silver pieces, is set to open there this summer, marking its first move outside of London.

And perfumery Le Labo, which is part of The Estée Lauder Company, is also set to make its regional debut at the shopping centre this September.