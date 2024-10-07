Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury women’s fashion brand is to open a huge new store in Leeds city centre.

Hobbs, which is based in the opulent Victoria Quarter shopping centre, will significantly upsize to a new 4,200 sq ft space at nearby Victoria Gate.

Bosses said the move would allow the brand to showcase a wider selection of its signature women’s clothing, shoes, accessories and occasion-wear.

Parent company TFG London has a number of its other fashion brands in Victoria Gate, including Phase Eight and Whistles.

Due to launch in November, the opening of the new store coincides with the record-breaking footfall figures for Victoria Gate in the first half of 2024 compared with the previous year.

Redical, the company behind the shopping centre, said that it’s on track for the most successful year in its history, which it attributed to events like the recent fashion week encouraging a steady flow of visitors.

Rachel Bradburn, Leasing Director at Victoria Leeds, said: “This latest announcement further cements Victoria Leeds’ position as one of the UK’s most trusted premium and luxury retail destination.

“We are welcoming more visitors than ever before to Victoria Gate, which is a testament to high calibre brands reinvesting and recommitting with us, like those in the TFG London portfolio, but also to Redical’s ongoing commitment to provide an exceptional curated retail mix and customer experience.”

Caroline Money, Global Group Director at TFG Brands, said: “The decision to relocate to a larger unit at Victoria Leeds is a clear reflection of the increased demand in a key catchment area for us, and brings three of our brands – Hobbs, Phase Eight and Whistles – together under the one roof of Victoria Gate.

“We are excited for our loyal customers to now enjoy an elevated experience, with a wider selection of Hobbs’ timeless pieces.”

This news follows the recent openings of British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour, and New York-founded perfumery Le Labo.