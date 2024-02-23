Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Habbibi, a restaurant, bar and lounge on the rooftop of Victoria Gate, was opened last month by singer and social media star Abdu Rozik.

It was his first restaurant in the UK and promises Dubai-inspired opulence, and now Habbibi is expanding into the City of Gold.

Three new sites have been added to the Habbibi website, with the Manchester restaurant, located in the XYZ Building, set to open in March. New venues in Mayfair and Dubai will open before the end of the year.

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik is set to open new Habbibi restaurants in Manchester, London and Dubai (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

The name is derived from the Arabic term meaning 'my love' or 'my dear', and the menu has been created by Abdu himself with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels.

Abdu is speculated to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, rising to fame in the UK when he stole the show at the KSI and Tommy Fury fight in October.