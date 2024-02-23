Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Habbibi Leeds: Abdu Rozik set to expand Victoria Gate restaurant and bar to Manchester, London and Dubai

A new Leeds restaurant is set for expansion, with plans to open new sites in Manchester, London and Dubai this year.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
Habbibi, a restaurant, bar and lounge on the rooftop of Victoria Gate, was opened last month by singer and social media star Abdu Rozik.

It was his first restaurant in the UK and promises Dubai-inspired opulence, and now Habbibi is expanding into the City of Gold.

Three new sites have been added to the Habbibi website, with the Manchester restaurant, located in the XYZ Building, set to open in March. New venues in Mayfair and Dubai will open before the end of the year.

Social media sensation Abdu Rozik is set to open new Habbibi restaurants in Manchester, London and Dubai (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)Social media sensation Abdu Rozik is set to open new Habbibi restaurants in Manchester, London and Dubai (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
Habbibi Leeds opened with a star-studded launch party in January, and Tom Zanetti has since launched a partnership with the restaurant after cutting ties with Playroom.

The name is derived from the Arabic term meaning 'my love' or 'my dear', and the menu has been created by Abdu himself with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels.

Abdu is speculated to be entering the Celebrity Big Brother house, rising to fame in the UK when he stole the show at the KSI and Tommy Fury fight in October.

His Instagram profile is full of snaps with the world's biggest celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson and Eminem.

