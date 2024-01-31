Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social media superstar Abdu Rozik, 20, opened his first restaurant earlier this month, located on the top of Victoria Gate shopping centre. Habbibi is a restaurant, bar and shisha lounge, which took over the site of the former East 59th venue.

Habbibi opened with a star-studded launch party on January 13, with celebrity guests including Krept and Konan, Gaz Beadle and Tom Zanetti. And Zanetti has now confirmed that he's invested in the new restaurant.

Posting on Instagram, the Leeds musician and TV star said: "I’m SO happy to finally present a brand new chapter - our beautiful new restaurant/bar Habbibi on the top floor of John Lewis!

"Officially announcing I am partnered with Abdu, Zack and such a classy, experienced, and lovely team who really know how to make our customers feel special. We are celebrating this Saturday at Habbibi so come and join me for a drink."

Tom Zanetti has partnered with Abdu Rozik as they open a new Leeds restaurant, Habbibi (Photo by Tom Zanetti/Habbibi)

It comes after Zanetti cut all ties with his former restaurant and bar Playroom in the Electric Press. The venue has been taken over by new owners, the team behind Ultra Flex gyms.

Habbibi is derived from the Arabic term meaning 'my love' or 'my dear', and the menu has been created by Rozik himself with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels.

The boxer, singer and social media influencer, of Turkmenistan, shot to fame in the UK when he stole the show at the KSI and Tommy Fury fight in October.