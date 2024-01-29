Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Playroom opened in the Electric Press, just off Millenium Square, in January 2022 - fronted by the Leeds musician and his former business partner Kane Towning. It brought a new ‘drink, dance and dine’ concept to the city and has welcomed many celebrity guests over the last two years.

A restaurant by day and a bar by night, the venue has become well-known for its bottomless brunch parties with live DJs and entertainers.

On Sunday (January 28), Playroom confirmed it was now under new ownership - with the founder of the Ultra Flex gym group, Charlie Maddon, taking over the venue. Just hours before, Zanetti had announced he was no longer associated with the restaurant.

Tom Zanetti has announced that he is no longer associated with Playroom in Leeds (Photo by Playroom)

Posting on Instagram, Playroom said: “With dry January complete the stage is set for Playroom’s most prosperous year yet as we welcome exciting new ownership, investment, events and dining concepts.

“It’s been a brutal time for the hospitality industry with the cost of living crisis and rising operating costs. But we’ve navigated through and Playroom powers on.”

Zanetti and Towning ran celebrity hotspot Dollhouse for five years before its closure in August 2023.

Charlie Maddon, owner of the Ultra Flex gym group, has taken over the Leeds restaurant and bar (Photo by National World)

In an Instagram post, Zanetti said he was no longer the owner of Playroom, and wished Maddon good luck in his venture.

He added: “I have been trying to have a [little] time off socials keeping my head straight, focused on building in the background as always and my new projects will all be announced very soon.