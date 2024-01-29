Playroom Leeds: Restaurant and bar sold to new owners as Tom Zanetti cuts ties with business
A Leeds restaurant and bar is under new ownership as Tom Zanetti cuts all ties with the business.
Playroom opened in the Electric Press, just off Millenium Square, in January 2022 - fronted by the Leeds musician and his former business partner Kane Towning. It brought a new ‘drink, dance and dine’ concept to the city and has welcomed many celebrity guests over the last two years.
A restaurant by day and a bar by night, the venue has become well-known for its bottomless brunch parties with live DJs and entertainers.
On Sunday (January 28), Playroom confirmed it was now under new ownership - with the founder of the Ultra Flex gym group, Charlie Maddon, taking over the venue. Just hours before, Zanetti had announced he was no longer associated with the restaurant.
Posting on Instagram, Playroom said: “With dry January complete the stage is set for Playroom’s most prosperous year yet as we welcome exciting new ownership, investment, events and dining concepts.
“It’s been a brutal time for the hospitality industry with the cost of living crisis and rising operating costs. But we’ve navigated through and Playroom powers on.”
Zanetti and Towning ran celebrity hotspot Dollhouse for five years before its closure in August 2023.
The Hirst’s Yard venue is now the first Ultra Nightclub, also part of the Ultra Flex gym brand. Charlie Maddon plans to open a nightclub in every town and city with an Ultra Flex gym.
In an Instagram post, Zanetti said he was no longer the owner of Playroom, and wished Maddon good luck in his venture.
He added: “I have been trying to have a [little] time off socials keeping my head straight, focused on building in the background as always and my new projects will all be announced very soon.
“I’m blessed to be here and healthy and that’s what matters so it’s time to go bigger and better than ever, but I would be nothing without the people who have supported me, and who have come and enjoyed it all with me throughout the years."