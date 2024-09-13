Katie O'Brien's Leeds: Opening date of popular Irish pub taking over Bar Soba on Greek Street announced
Katie O’Brien’s will be opening its latest site in the former Bar Soba site in Greek Street, Leeds city centre, on Friday, October 11.
Bringing a “taste of Ireland” to the bustling street, Katie O’Brien’s offers live music in a cosy and traditional pub and is the perfect spot for a pint of Guinness.
Customers can expect performances from singers and bands from Ireland, as well as the best acts from across the region performing live on the open stage.
The new pub will also be showing televised sports for all the fanatics in the city.
Katie O’Brien’s opened its first location in Durham in 2023. It has since opened in six major cities including Newcastle, Durham and Leicester.
