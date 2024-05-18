And we have rounded up 13 of the best pubs beyond Leeds city centre, according to our readers.
Taking advantage of the bigger space available to them, some of the pubs also host activities and events.
1. Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Multiple YEP readers said Kirkstall Bridge Inn, which boasts a big beer garden on the banks of the River Aire, is one of the best pubs outside of Leeds city centre. Paul Babs Hind said: "There is only one ... Bridge inn Kirkstall". Photo: National World
2. The Newmarket
The Newmarket in Garforth was named as one of the best pubs in Leeds by YEP readers. Last September, the pub reopened 'completely uplifted' after £150K revamp with a new garden area. Photo: Submitted
3. The Bingley Arms
The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, is one of the best rated pubs in Leeds and was named as one of the best pubs outside the city centre. It is a 1000 year-old stone pub with an Inglenook fireplace, a Dutch oven, priest holes and wooden beams. Photo: Dede Dwight/Google
4. The New Inn
The New Inn is a country pub in Eccup that also offers one of the best Sunday lunches in Leeds. YEP readers said its the best outside Leeds city centre. Photo: Google Street View
5. The Marsh Inn
The Marsh Inn, in Pudsey, is one of the best-rated pubs outside of the city centre via Google reviews - and YEP readers agree, also naming it one of the best in Leeds. Photo: Google
6. The Red Lion
The Red Lion, in Shadwell, is a village pub that is a hit with locals. YEP readers said it is one of the best pubs outside Leeds city centre. Photo: James Hardisty
