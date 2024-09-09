A new kitchen residency has been announced at a popular Leeds bar.

Green Room, in Wellington Street, has been home to street food business Braizin Squad.

The resident chefs have been serving up a popular brunch menu featuring everything from avocados on toast to pancakes, as well as salads and wraps to bar-goers and coffee lovers since they moved in last year.

But as the chefs look to move onto new ventures, the team behind Leeds-favourite street food company B******s Bistro have announced they will be moving in and serving food from September 23.

The Instagram post said: “We are pleased and very proud to announce our next residency will be at the award winning @greenroom_

“Taking over the reins from our pals @braizinsquad as they move onto another [exciting] project themselves.

“Expect Brunch / Lunch / Roasts and a few [exciting] events to be announced at a later date

“We can't wait to move into our new gaff!”

B******s Bistro currently operates in the Northern Market as street food vendors The Lucky Snake serving up Asian style street food.