Green Room Leeds: New kitchen residency announced at popular city centre bar as Braizin Squad departs from site
Green Room, in Wellington Street, has been home to street food business Braizin Squad.
The resident chefs have been serving up a popular brunch menu featuring everything from avocados on toast to pancakes, as well as salads and wraps to bar-goers and coffee lovers since they moved in last year.
But as the chefs look to move onto new ventures, the team behind Leeds-favourite street food company B******s Bistro have announced they will be moving in and serving food from September 23.
The Instagram post said: “We are pleased and very proud to announce our next residency will be at the award winning @greenroom_
“Taking over the reins from our pals @braizinsquad as they move onto another [exciting] project themselves.
“Expect Brunch / Lunch / Roasts and a few [exciting] events to be announced at a later date
“We can't wait to move into our new gaff!”
B******s Bistro currently operates in the Northern Market as street food vendors The Lucky Snake serving up Asian style street food.
