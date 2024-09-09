Green Room Leeds: New kitchen residency announced at popular city centre bar as Braizin Squad departs from site

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
A new kitchen residency has been announced at a popular Leeds bar. 

Green Room, in Wellington Street, has been home to street food business Braizin Squad

The resident chefs have been serving up a popular brunch menu featuring everything from avocados on toast to pancakes, as well as salads and wraps to bar-goers and coffee lovers since they moved in last year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But as the chefs look to move onto new ventures, the team behind Leeds-favourite street food company B******s Bistro have announced they will be moving in and serving food from September 23. 

The Green Room is one of the newest additions to this list. Selected by YEP readers as one of the most recognisable bars in Leeds thanks to its beautiful rooftop seating area, this lovely drinking spot is sure to remain a local staple for years to come.placeholder image
The Green Room is one of the newest additions to this list. Selected by YEP readers as one of the most recognisable bars in Leeds thanks to its beautiful rooftop seating area, this lovely drinking spot is sure to remain a local staple for years to come.

The Instagram post said: “We are pleased and very proud to announce our next residency will be at the award winning @greenroom_

“Taking over the reins from our pals @braizinsquad as they move onto another [exciting] project themselves. 

“Expect Brunch / Lunch / Roasts and a few [exciting] events to be announced at a later date

“We can't wait to move into our new gaff!” 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B******s Bistro currently operates in the Northern Market as street food vendors The Lucky Snake serving up Asian style street food

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice