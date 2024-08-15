Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new pub promising a “taste of Ireland” is set to open in Leeds.

Katie O’Brien’s will be opening its latest site in Greek Street, Leeds city centre, this summer.

Known for its warm Irish welcome and live music in a cosy and traditional pub setting, Katie O’Brien’s offers an authentic taste of Irish hospitality and is the perfect spot for a pint of Guinness.

Katie O'Brien's is opening in Greek Street, Leeds. Photo: Ben Heward | Ben Heward

Customers can expect to be charmed by singers and bands from Ireland, as well as the best acts from across the region performing live on the open stage.

The new pub will also be showing televised sports for all the fanatics in the city.

And to celebrate the new opening, Katie O’Brien’s is offering four lucky people a chance to win a trip to Dublin, along with spending money and a tour of the Guinness Storehouse.

The Irish-themed bar chain opened its first location in Durham in 2023. It has since opened in six major cities including Newcastle, Durham and Leicester. Find out more information about the new opening via the official website.