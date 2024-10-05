I tried award-winning cocktail bar Below Stairs in Leeds and the drinks and service got the perfect score
Since my first visit to Below Stairs in early 2023, I’ve done nothing but compare all cocktail bars to it.
Unfortunately I am yet to find one that can even compare, so despite being a little tired, I opted for a quick drink there on a Thursday evening before heading home. I knew it would put a smile on my face.
One of my favourite aspects of Below Stairs is how hidden the bar is; you could very easily walk past it while trying to get to Sukhothai or Olive Tree Brasserie on the same street, South Parade, and not even know about the little gem underground.
Greeted by a polite server, my guest and I are seated immediately. We chose a booth - the soft blue sofa perfect for legs a little sore from trekking all over the city centre.
I’ve often thought this is the best bar for a date in Leeds and others definitely agree.
Seated opposite us was a young couple who looked like they’re on a first date. To the left of them was a loving older pair who seemed more at home in the dimly-lit bar, like this is just another Thursday for them.
There’s a few friends by the bar too, the soft music in the background peacefully filling any silences but never interrupting conversation.
Our server comes over to explain the concept of the bar to us while handing us a free welcome shot and water.
During my first visit, the house-created cocktails were designed to replicate personality types, emotions and sensory stories.
At present, the bar focuses on four elements - salt, sugar, fat and acid - and the menu is divided up the same way.
The bar also has a range of beers and wines and non-alcoholic drinks to pick from. The server reassures us that the bartenders can concoct pretty much anything else too.
A non-drinking affair for myself, I settled on the clarified pi”no”lada. It’s a drink I’ve had many times before and it’s a drink I love.
It’s made with pineapple, passionfruit, ‘champagne’, acid, coconut milk and syrup and is priced nicely at only £4.95.
It was my guest’s first visit to the bar and she understood immediately why I liked the spot. It’s so simple - the bar just focuses on good drinks and good customer service.
And it’s ultimately what keeps me going back.
Factfile
Address: 12 S Parade, Leeds LS1 5QS
Telephone: 07810 177836
Opening hours: Tuesday - Thursday, 5pm - 11pm, Friday, 5pm - 1am, Saturday, 2pm - 1am, Sunday, 3pm - 11pm.
Website: belowstairsbar.com
Scores
Drinks: 10/10
Value: 9/10
Atmosphere: 10/10
Service: 10/10
