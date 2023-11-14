A stylish new Greek restaurant is set to open in Leeds after £700,000 was spent on transforming the city centre space.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From next month, The Olive Tree Brasserie will welcome customers to its latest branch in South Parade.

It will be the fourth restaurant in the chain, which already has outposts in Lytham, Chester and Stockton Heath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses have promised that the new branch will be just as "Instagrammable" as its other Mediterranean destinations, with light-drenched interiors and a warm, neutral palette.

The Olive Tree Brasserie is set to open the doors of its latest branch in South Parade, Leeds, in December after a £700,000 investment in its new venue. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.

It has been decorated sparingly with downlighting, raw wood, plaster walls and plentiful foliage to give a relaxed vibe.

The building, which was formerly home to Stockdales, will form a bohemian backdrop to sophisticated brunches, lunches and dinners.

There will be resident DJs at weekends, an extensive cocktail menu and both table and booth seating. The Olive Tree will also offer private dining for special occasions, meetings and corporate events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greek dishes are the focus at the venue, with an emphasis on sustainability. There will be vegetarian and vegan options - and more than a third of the menu will be plant-based.

There will be resident DJs at weekends, with an extensive cocktail menu to enjoy. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.

Meze and main course dishes include Mediterranean including Gyros, Lamb Kleftico, Moussaka, Kebabs and Dolmades. A variety of menus will be available, from the A La Carte to Prix Fixe and bottomless brunch.

Cocktails include the Mastiha Mojito, that makes use of a spirit made from the resin of an evergreen Greek tree, and the Olive Tree Espressotini, which features the warming nuttiness of hazelnut liqueur.