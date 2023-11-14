Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Olive Tree Brasserie South Parade: Stylish new Greek restaurant to open in Leeds after £700k investment

A stylish new Greek restaurant is set to open in Leeds after £700,000 was spent on transforming the city centre space.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

From next month, The Olive Tree Brasserie will welcome customers to its latest branch in South Parade.

It will be the fourth restaurant in the chain, which already has outposts in Lytham, Chester and Stockton Heath.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses have promised that the new branch will be just as "Instagrammable" as its other Mediterranean destinations, with light-drenched interiors and a warm, neutral palette.

Most Popular
The Olive Tree Brasserie is set to open the doors of its latest branch in South Parade, Leeds, in December after a £700,000 investment in its new venue. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.The Olive Tree Brasserie is set to open the doors of its latest branch in South Parade, Leeds, in December after a £700,000 investment in its new venue. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.
The Olive Tree Brasserie is set to open the doors of its latest branch in South Parade, Leeds, in December after a £700,000 investment in its new venue. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.

It has been decorated sparingly with downlighting, raw wood, plaster walls and plentiful foliage to give a relaxed vibe.

The building, which was formerly home to Stockdales, will form a bohemian backdrop to sophisticated brunches, lunches and dinners.

There will be resident DJs at weekends, an extensive cocktail menu and both table and booth seating. The Olive Tree will also offer private dining for special occasions, meetings and corporate events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greek dishes are the focus at the venue, with an emphasis on sustainability. There will be vegetarian and vegan options - and more than a third of the menu will be plant-based.

There will be resident DJs at weekends, with an extensive cocktail menu to enjoy. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.There will be resident DJs at weekends, with an extensive cocktail menu to enjoy. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.
There will be resident DJs at weekends, with an extensive cocktail menu to enjoy. Photo: The Olive Tree Brasserie.

Meze and main course dishes include Mediterranean including Gyros, Lamb Kleftico, Moussaka, Kebabs and Dolmades. A variety of menus will be available, from the A La Carte to Prix Fixe and bottomless brunch.

Cocktails include the Mastiha Mojito, that makes use of a spirit made from the resin of an evergreen Greek tree, and the Olive Tree Espressotini, which features the warming nuttiness of hazelnut liqueur.

Executive chef Aaron Thomas said: "We're so excited to bring our modern Greek food experience to Leeds. Thirty new staff members will ensure we settle into our new Leeds home nicely, alongside our long-standing, passionate team."

Related topics:LeedsCocktailsLythamChester