Olive Tree Brasserie South Parade: Stylish new Greek restaurant to open in Leeds after £700k investment
From next month, The Olive Tree Brasserie will welcome customers to its latest branch in South Parade.
It will be the fourth restaurant in the chain, which already has outposts in Lytham, Chester and Stockton Heath.
Bosses have promised that the new branch will be just as "Instagrammable" as its other Mediterranean destinations, with light-drenched interiors and a warm, neutral palette.
It has been decorated sparingly with downlighting, raw wood, plaster walls and plentiful foliage to give a relaxed vibe.
The building, which was formerly home to Stockdales, will form a bohemian backdrop to sophisticated brunches, lunches and dinners.
There will be resident DJs at weekends, an extensive cocktail menu and both table and booth seating. The Olive Tree will also offer private dining for special occasions, meetings and corporate events.
Greek dishes are the focus at the venue, with an emphasis on sustainability. There will be vegetarian and vegan options - and more than a third of the menu will be plant-based.
Meze and main course dishes include Mediterranean including Gyros, Lamb Kleftico, Moussaka, Kebabs and Dolmades. A variety of menus will be available, from the A La Carte to Prix Fixe and bottomless brunch.
Cocktails include the Mastiha Mojito, that makes use of a spirit made from the resin of an evergreen Greek tree, and the Olive Tree Espressotini, which features the warming nuttiness of hazelnut liqueur.
Executive chef Aaron Thomas said: "We're so excited to bring our modern Greek food experience to Leeds. Thirty new staff members will ensure we settle into our new Leeds home nicely, alongside our long-standing, passionate team."