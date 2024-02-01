This round-up includes Below Stairs, a Leeds-favourite and hidden gem, as well as Angelica, which has a rooftop view of the city centre.
Here are 11 more bars in Leeds which are perfect for date nights this month.
1. Below Stairs
Below Stairs, located in South Parade, is a hidden gem in the city centre. This cocktail bar is the perfect place for an intimate night with a significant other. It serves unique drinks in a cosy, dimly lit venue. Photo: Geha Pandey
2. The Maven
The Maven, in Call Lane, is a speakeasy bar that transforms into a Gatsby-style party as the evening goes on. The intimate space is a perfect place for a night out with a loved one. Photo: Steve Riding
3. The Alchemist
The Alchemist, located in Trinity Leeds, is one of the most popular places for a drink in Leeds. This bar is not only stunning, and therefore makes for fantastic social media pictures, but the extensive range of drinks means there is simply something for everyone.
4. Angelica
Located in Trinity Leeds, this gorgeous bar is another ideal place for a date night in the city. The rooftop terrace is perfect for people and sunset watching. Angelica also offers a sunset menu with a drink offer of 2 for £12. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Farrands Bar
Farrands Bar, located in Swinegate, is another award-winning cocktail bar that is perfect for a date night. The intimate space offers creative cocktails, spirits and wines. It even has a terrace. Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. The Decanter
The Decanter, located in Park Row, is another brilliant place for a date night in Leeds. This intimate and warm wine bar also offers beer, cocktails and cheese-charcuterie plate duos. Photo: Simon Hulme