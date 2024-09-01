Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A non-alcoholic drinks shop in Leeds is celebrating an “amazing” first year.

Functional Drinks Club, in Manor Square, Otley, opened in July 2023 by founder Kevin Gillespie.

The business idea came after he and his partner quit drinking six months prior and found the selection of non-alcoholic drinks to be poor in range and taste.

But the business was always set to be more than just a drinks shop - Kevin wanted to introduce “conscious living” to the city.

And a year on, Kevin said the business has gone “from strength to strength”.

Functional Drinks Club, Otley. Pictured: Kevin Gillespie founder and owner. | Steve Riding

The 44-year-old told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We've found their feet now and over the year, we have found out what didn't work and what's worked.

“We're just motoring on and experimenting. And it's cool - it’s really cool.

“We have got our own little community, introducing people not just to non-alcoholic drinks.

“We've gone on this journey from being known for kombucha and as a non-alcoholic bottle shop to being more focused on more holistic health.”

Kevin has introduced a special focus on gut health at Functional Drinks Club, offering what he calls the four Ks - kombucha, kimchi and kefir and kraut.

And the feedback he has received from customers has been the best bit.

“What the highlight always is when someone comes in and says, ‘I've got gut health issues. I've got bloating, I've got trapped wind, I just feel rubbish.’

“They are really sceptical [trying the products] but it is so satisfying because a couple of days later, I'll get messages saying, ‘you were so right’.

“And they always say ‘sorry to get graphic with you, but I'm not bloated. I've got no trapped wind, I'm pooping regularly’.”

Kevin continued: “It's just so important the older you get.

“In the UK, we've got a drinking problem; our diet consists of more than 50% of ultra processed foods and it's high in sugar.

“And we don't look after ourselves.

“A lot of people my age have lived a really hedonistic lifestyle, where it was binge drinking and going big at the weekends and over consuming.

“And I think lockdown and Covid made people have a massive reset. It's like, ‘oh, hang on a minute. I'm not invincible. I need to start looking after myself.’

“And there's a massive swell towards it. It also helps that you've got all of the press about how important gut health is now.

“People didn't realise it before, but it's so important to mental health, physical health, your immune system, your energy levels, your mood.”

Functional Drinks Club offers kombucha tastings and a Sunday lunch. | Steve Riding

Beyond the new focus on gut health, what keeps customers coming back for more is the taste of the product at Functional Drinks Club, Kevin said.

He added: “There's not enough people calling out rubbish for rubbish.

“I've curated craft beers from all the independent breweries, where the good ones are being made with real caring passions, rather than mass produced drinks brands that are just there to make a profit out of people.

“I think that's been one of the key things, the curation and the selection of the products that are in the shop as well.

“I don't just sell anything. Just because it's non-alcoholic or alcohol free doesn't mean that it's good and that I'm going to sell it. I think that's been the big driver.”

Functional Drinks Club hosts a range of events too - from tastings to the Sunday gut health branch, where the team behind Awoke Kitchen create five gut health boosting dishes that are paired with five kombuchas.

Due to high demand, the business has just started offering UK-wide delivery on non alcoholic craft boxes, beer boxes and kombucha.

Kevin is also excited to open a second venue next year, which will be more “cafe style” in partnership with Awoke Kitchen.