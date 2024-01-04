A new late-night bar could open in a prominent Grade II listed building next door to another popular city centre venue.

Queens House, which is sandwiched between Green Room and Channel 4’s HQ in Wellington Street, was formerly a solicitor’s office – but has been vacant for some time.

It could see a new lease of life, as plans have been submitted to Leeds City Council by applicant All Property Management to transform it into a new bar. An application explains that the work would involve “very little disruption”, with the only changes being new lighting, a fire escape and a ramp, as well as new doors at the back.

As well as bringing a new venue to the street, the bar would create 25 new full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

Plans have been submitted for a new bar in Queens House, Wellington Street, Leeds, a vacant former office building.

The applicants have asked to operate between 12pm and 3am in the week, and until 4am on Saturdays with a midnight close on Sundays.

The late-Victorian brick building is typical of its time, with ornate detailing adding artistic interest, such as carved rosettes between the first floor windows. Another attractive feature is the Art Nouveau-style railings, which feature an eye-catching seaweed motif.

Colourful hoardings designed by artist Mike Winnard currently stand at the front of the building, piquing the interest of curious passers-by.

The council’s conservation team has not objected to the plans, but has asked for more information. Meanwhile, the authority’s highways department has said that the plans should include a cycle rack – and they’ve asked for more information on bins.

If approved, the new bar would enhance the nightlife offering on Wellington Street, with the already popular Green Room directly next door. It opened in 2022 and has established itself as one of the top spots in the city for cocktails and music.