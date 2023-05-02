The programme has been operating in the city since the start of last year but the newsroom, in Brewery Wharf on the bank of the River Aire, will feature in the bulletin for the first time at 7pm. The programme will be anchored by long-standing presenter Jackie Long and is set to feature new data correspondent Ciaran Jenkins. It will have a special focus on the state of UK education. According to Channel 4 bosses, the evening bulletin will mark the first time that a national news programme has been co-presented from two locations. They said that it will allow Leeds to become the focal point for some of the biggest stories of the day, supported by the programme’s award-winning FactCheck unit.

Esme Wren, Editor of Channel 4 News, said: “Tonight we launch our new studio in Leeds - a project many years in the making, we’re delighted to finally be bringing it to life as we significantly expand our presence across the UK. With two national newsrooms to deliver the daily bulletin, this new venture is a visible investment in the region, marking our clear commitment to storytelling from across the country, alongside giving us a new home for our data-driven journalism. As we come to air, I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Channel 4 News team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen.”

It came as the programme announced a special collaboration with the University of Leeds, donating high-performance equipment and technology from its temporary studio to its School of Media and Communication. Kristyn Gorton, Head of the School of Media and Communication, University of Leeds, said: “We are very grateful for Channel 4 News' kind donation, and would like to thank Head of Regions, Sunita Bhatti, and the rest of the Channel 4 News team in Leeds for the opportunity to utilise such a well-recognised TV set. It will be put to good use by students and staff within The School of Media and Communication and I know they're already looking forward to using it on the BA Journalism newsdays."

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport, said: “Today’s launch of the permanent studio officially makes Channel 4 News the first prime time news programme to co-present from two locations – demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to Nations and Regions and representing the whole of the UK. It will bring more authentic regional voices to our news coverage, deliver more opportunities to people in the region and help ensure we continue to provide the best news coverage for our audiences.”