Poco Sicilian Leeds: Italian street food takeaway opens site in The Calls and pop-up in Wellington Street
Poco Sicilian welcomed its first customers into its new site in The Calls on Friday (November 22).
Located in the Entrada House building, right opposite the Maude Street parking area, this is the business’ fourth site in the city with well-established spots in Burley, Headingley and Lands Lane.
The team behind Poco thanked customers for showing up to the launch and supporting the brand via its official social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “Poco The Calls is officially open!
“Thanks so much to every one of you who visited us today at the launch party! We loved seeing so many new faces, as well as some familiar ones.
“Hope you enjoyed the food and we will be looking forward to welcoming you all back at Poco The Calls next week!
“After today’s party, the store will be open for business from Monday November 25th.”
Poco is part of the same team that runs Meanwood-based restaurant Culto.The Sicilian street food arm of the businesses offers a range of Italian food including pizza, arancini and focaccine sandwiches, as well as coffee and desserts.
This new store coincides with the opening of a pop-up in Wellington Street, which launched mid-November and will be in place until the summer.
Meanwhile, the unit in Kirkstall Road is currently closed for refurbishment. The team said this was due to “unexpected repeated issues with electrics”.
Details of its reopening will be announced via the brand’s official social media channels.
