Lollipops will be handed to nightclubbers to help keep them quiet following noise complaints from a nearby block of flats.

The sweets will be given to people as they leave Carousel and Home after the city centre club was allowed to open later.

The Albion Street venue applied to Leeds City Council to add an hour to its serving times each day.

Carousel and Home, on Albion Street, The Light, Leeds. | Carousel and Home

The club will be allowed to serve alcohol until 4am, Sunday to Thursday, and 5am at weekends.

A licensing sub-committee heard there was a trend in venues opening later in Leeds.

Carousel and Home operations director David Nejrup said: “This sets us at a disadvantage to other licensed premises in the city centre.”

Mr Nejrup said the lollipops idea had been effective at other venues.

He said: “As daft as it sounds, people tend to become quiet when they have something in their mouth.”

The hearing was told people living in nearby K2 Apartments raised fears over noise and anti-social behaviour.

Tony Whitfield, on behalf of K2 tenants, said there had been historic problems with the venue, which first opened as Tiger Tiger, under previous names and operators.

He said: “Sound really does resonate through the building.”

There had been previous violent disturbances on Albion Street, Mr Whitefield said. He added: “It was a flash point for a lot of violent attacks.”

Mr Nejrup said noise measures included moving the outdoor smoking area and the use of acoustic panelling in the downstairs club area.

He said: “There should be no noise leakage from that nightclub.”

He said a meeting had been organised with K2 residents and they were welcome to speak to him about noise problems.

A variation to the premises licence was granted at Tuesday’s hearing (January 14).

Cross Gates and Whinmoor Labour councillor James Gibson, chairing the hearing, said: “We note that you’ve agreed to work with the residents. We want to see you do that.”