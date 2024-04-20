Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It opened mere weeks ago, taking over the former Cargo site in the Light. The site had sat empty since early 2023 and it was about time that something full-of-life came to take its place - and hopefully bring people back to the city centre for a drink.

Walking into the new bar on a weekday, we were pleasantly surprised - the £2.5m refurbishment is well-done. Carousel dons a vibrant aesthetic indoors, with bright lights and disco balls that illuminate the space.

Inside Carousel, Leeds. Photo: NationaL World

Taking over a circular booth, a bartender quickly came to take our order. A range of drinks are cocktails are available - all with quirky names - including classics and the bar’s own take on some of the most popular drinks, priced between £10.95 to £11.95 each.

The 2-4-1 deal on all drinks meant that shortly, we had six drinks in front of us for just pennies north of £30 - a brilliant offer.

My guests opted for a ‘snap, crackle & rocks’, a tropical drink made with coconut rum and served with a packet of popping candy. The drink arrived a beautiful turquoise colour, and it made sense why the drink was labelled an “Insta-worthy pic”.

My other guest took a bartender’s recommendation, who suggested ‘let that mango’. Another tropical drink, this one didn’t have much of a kick to it. It was sickly sweet - and just how my guest liked it.

Meanwhile, I ordered ‘livin la vida lychee’, a vodka-based drink with lychee liqueur, pineapple and cranberry juice. While this was the group’s least favourite, the drink was the perfect tipple for me as we moved out of our booth and towards the games.

Drinks at Carousel, The Light, Leeds. Photo: National World

A photobooth, several traditional arcade games including basketball, air hockey, Whack-A-Mole, Bop It!, and some SEGA's simulator games are available - and we tried them all. I also lost a few pounds to the claw machines. There’s also electric shuffle, interactive darts, karaoke and more available at Carousel, that require booking in advance.

Sounds of laughter all around, competitive cheering and some chirps, Carousel is undoubtedly bringing back fun night outs in Leeds and group activities, or first dates, that won’t break the bank.

Factfile

Address: The Light, 117 Albion St, Leeds LS2 8DY

Telephone: 0113 831 2122

Opening hours: Monday-Sunday, 11am-1am

Website: carousel-bars.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 8/10