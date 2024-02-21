Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a major refurbishment of £2.25m, the site previously occupied by Cargo in The Light, will see destination venues Carousel and Home open in its place next month.

Carousel will feature a lively bar environment with a premium drinks offering including an innovative cocktail range, live entertainment and an extensive range of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gaming includes interactive darts with a unique twist, bank shot shuffleboard, beer and prosecco pong, private karaoke booths, arcade games and more.

Inside Carousel, which will be landing in The Light next month (March). Photo: Carousel

It will also be serving an impressive street food menu, making it the perfect place to visit on a night out in the city. The menu features Asian-inspired Bao Buns, a show-stopping Big Top burger, loaded fries and even a Sunday roast served in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

Meanwhile, Home, a multi-room nightclub set to open four nights a week, will host some of the city’s best events and DJs.

Founded by John O’Donoghue, both venues are firmly established in Lincoln, with Home first opening its doors in 2011 and Carousel in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the opening of the new sites in Leeds are part of the group’s extensive expansion plans across the UK.

Home, a nightclub, will also be opening in The Light in March. Photo: Home

Mr O’Donoghue said: "’We’re thrilled to be opening our newest ventures in Leeds, it’s a great city and was my home for many years.

"The Light is such an iconic building and the perfect location for the combination of offers we are creating there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be the first time in over 20 years something completely new and original has been brought to this great space in The Light and we are looking forward to feedback from both former and new customers.

"Leeds is vibrant, independent and already has some outstanding leisure and hospitality businesses in the city centre, giving both locals and visitors a warm welcome and a great experience.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to complement all that hard work and quality with our own brand of fun and entertainment in such a flagship development. We can’t wait to get the doors open and invite guests in.’’

Carousel opens on Thursday, March 28, with bookings now available. Home opens on Friday, March 28, with tickets now available.