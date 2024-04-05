Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a major refurbishment of £2.25m, bar Carousel and underground nightclub Home are now open.

The two destination venues have taken over the former Cargo site, which announced its closure in February 2023.

Inside Carousel, Leeds. Photo: Carousel

Carousel will bring all the fun of the fair, an innovative cocktail range, delicious street food and live entertainment.

A range of games options will be available including interactive darts, shuffleboard, beer and prosecco pong, virtual shooting ranges and arcade games.

And located just below is the multi-room nightclub Home, with a capacity of 960. It is set to open four nights a week with some of the city’s best events, world famous DJs, Rave Bingo and much more.

Founded by John O’Donoghue, both venues are firmly established in Lincoln, with Home first opening its doors in 2011 and Carousel in 2021.

Inside Home, Leeds. Photo: Home

Mr O’Donoghue said: “’We’re thrilled to join the thriving hospitality scene in Leeds, and to be opening two fantastic, new spaces within the city with Home Nightclub and Carousel. Both of which are set to be flagship developments within our UK expansion plans.

“We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response since announcing our opening, so it’s great to finally be able to open our doors, welcome guests in and let everyone experience our unique brand of fun and entertainment.”

To mark its opening, Carousel is giving away 500 free cocktails across the weekend, available on a first come, first served basis to customers from 11am each day between April 5 to 7.