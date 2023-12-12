The Leeds nightlife scene is set for an amazing new attraction thanks to a £2m investment in one of the city’s most storied entertainment venues.

The site once occupied by Tiger Tiger in The Light on Albion Street, is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and will reopen in early 2024 with two distinctive new venues.

Carousel will be located on the ground floor and has been described by the owners as a “quality bar which will bring a uniquely chilled experience to the area during the day, combining quality food and drinks with a fun games arcade experience”.

Live music and DJ sets will be on show at Carousel in the early evening before the party atmosphere is cranked up in the evening.

Home nightclub and Carousel will be coming to Leeds in early 2024.

The site will also host Home Nightclub, a brand-new multi-room club offer, aiming to become Leeds’ new favourite late night party destination with great DJs, a focus on the highest levels of production and VIP experiences for those special occasions.

The Home brand launched in Lincoln in 2011 and has hosted headline sets from the likes of Tom Zanetti, Wes Nelson, Basshunter, Nathan Dawe and Scott Mills to name but a few.

The club is also known for hosting themed student parties, live music festivals, rave bingo, corporate events and more.

It is expected that the new venues will create 100 jobs in the process

Speaking ahead of the launch, Managing Director John O’Donoghue said: "The Light is such an iconic building and the perfect location for the combination of offers we are creating there. This will be the first time in over 20 years something completely new and original has been brought to this great space in The Light and we are looking forward to feedback from both former and new customers.