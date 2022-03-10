Competing in the North East and Yorkshire heat were Liz Cottam and Bobby Geetha, who joined Luke French, the owner of Jöro in Sheffield, and Mark Aisthorpe of the Bulls Head in Derbyshire.

Bobby is the executive chef of Fleur Cafe, while Liz Cottam is the chef patron of HOME, The Owl and CORA. Both chefs are shortlisted as Chef of the Year in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022.

Chefs from across the country are competing to have their dishes presented in the Great British Menu banquet, which this year is celebrating 100 years of British broadcasting.

Michael O'Hare pictured with Liz Cottam on Great British Menu 2022 (Photo: BBC)

The series is being presented by Andi Oliver with a new judging line-up - Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian and food podcast presenter Ed Gamble.

O’Hare, the owner of Michelin-starred Leeds restaurant The Man Behind the Curtain, was revealed as the judge for the North East and Yorkshire heat.

So how did the Leeds chefs fare?

The first half of the North East and Yorkshire heat, starters and fish, aired on Tuesday evening.

Liz with Bobby Geetha, presenter Andi Oliver, Luke French, the owner of Jöro in Sheffield, and Mark Aisthorpe of the Bulls Head in Derbyshire (Photo: BBC)

Liz was up against it after having to remake elements of her Last of the Summer Wine-inspired lamb starter, but came away with the highest score at the end of the two rounds.

It was Bobby, who came on to the show with just a week’s notice after another chef dropped out, who sadly went home.

Michael O’Hare wanted more spice and finesse with plating, but said he enjoyed Bobby’s food and praised him for stepping up at the last minute.

Speaking on the show, Bobby said: “The competition is really tight with amazing chefs, it’s challenging but I really enjoyed it.

“I did myself justice, I pushed myself. It was a really good experience for me.”

In the main and dessert round, which aired on Wednesday, the remaining three chefs competed for the chance to cook for the judges.

It wasn’t Liz’s day - she was eight minutes late to the pass with her Strictly Come Dancing-inspired main course, and her dessert, inspired by Downton Abbey, fell flat.

After receiving low scores from O’Hare she bowed out of the competition - but she was praised for not giving up and still getting two dishes out when nothing was going her way.

“What a rollercoaster ride that was," Liz said.

“It was a really special adventure, tough as hell, but I loved it all. As ever, it's the people that make it.

“The chefs, crew and in particular Andi and Michael made even the painful bits special, offering tonnes of support and love.

“Big thanks to everyone and I can't wait to see one of the boys left get North East into that banquet.”

Who is Bobby Geetha?

Kerala-born Bobby Geetha runs Fléur Cafe in Leeds and Casa Peri Peri in Wakefield alongside owner Zack Isaak.

The Masterchef: The Professionals star boasts experience at the world's top restaurants, from training at the three Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark to working in Dubai, where he was named United Arab Emirates' Best Indian Chef in 2018.

Now based in Leeds, Bobby is a consultant chef, restaurant owner and the author of five cookbooks on Indian cuisine.

Who is Liz Cottam?

Liz Cottam is the founder of HOME, The Owl and CORA restaurants in Leeds.

She rose to fame after appearing on Masterchef in 2016, making the semi-finals of the competition.

Her fine-dining restaurant HOME is featured in the 2022 Michelin Guide, alongside her new contemporary bakehouse and restaurant CORA in Boston Spa.

Liz spoke of her pride after the restaurant, which only opened in May, was listed in the prestigious guide.