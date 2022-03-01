Oliver Awards 2022: Here is every finalist shortlisted in the Leeds food and drink awards
The finalists in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022 have been revealed.
It was a highly competitive year for entries, with hundreds of businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene.
The awards are the 13th hosted by the YEP after what has been a turbulent year for the hospitality sector.
Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each category.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Queens Hotel at March 28.
Here we reveal the 2022 shortlist - recognising the achievements of the best in the business.
The winners of the Outstanding Contribution and Overall Restaurant of the Year awards will also be announced during the event.
Best Cafe/Deli
Coffee & Cake House
Fika North
Grön
Le Chalet
Love Brownies
The Leeds Deli
Best Pub or Brewery
Amity Brew Co
Duke of Wellington
Horsforth Brewery
Kirkstall Brewery Taproom & Kitchen
The Beehive Thorner
The Lamb & Flag
The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa
Best Brunch
FINT
Fleur Cafe
Gaucho Leeds Electro Brunch
Grand Pacific
Mans Market
Moss and Moor
Saint Jude
Best Use of Local Produce
Brontae’s (Dale Spink)
byMölly
CULTO
The Beehive Thorner
The Tetley Bar and Kitchen
Best Bar
Angelica
Below Stairs
Hedonist
Jigger and Jar
Neighbourhood
Salon Prive
Tabula Rasa
Best Speciality
Bundobust
Chophaus
Döner Summer
Issho
Kuala Lumpur Cafe
Oxford Place
Tharavadu
Best Family Friendly
Grumpy’s
Le Chalet
Salute At The White Swan
The Forde
Zaap Thai
Zucco
Best Use of Outdoor Space
Chow Down
CULTO
East 59th
Kirkstall Bridge Inn
Restaurant Bar + Grill
Sustainability Award
Bottle Chop
Eat Your Greens
Gaucho
North Star Coffee
The Alchemist Bar & Restaurant
Best Customer Service
Escapism Bar Group
Fazenda
Kuala Lumpur Cafe
Jigger and Jar
Sukhothai Chapel Allerton
Sous Le Nez
The Assembly
Newcomer of the Year
Brontae’s
CORA
FINT
Nǎm Sông
Sakku
The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa
The Forde
Best Takeaway Offering
Bomba Paella & Tapas
Farsley Fire & Smoke
I am Döner
Manjit’s Kitchen
Maureen’s Kitchen
POCO Sicilian Street Food
Village Pizza
Best Fine Dining Experience
Brontae’s
Chef Jono at V&V
CORA
Dakota Grill
HOME
The Owl
Chef of the Year
Bobby Geetha
Craig Rogan
Elizabeth Cottam
Jono Hawthorne
Kaoru Nakamura
Matt Healy
Simon Jewitt
Yupha Kaewkraikhot (AKA Ban)