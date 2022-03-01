It was a highly competitive year for entries, with hundreds of businesses applying to be recognised for their contribution to the Leeds food and drink scene.

The awards are the 13th hosted by the YEP after what has been a turbulent year for the hospitality sector.

Industry experts had the unenviable task of judging the entries, picking a shortlist of finalists for each category.

Dakota Grill has been shortlisted for Best Fine Dining Experience (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Queens Hotel at March 28.

Here we reveal the 2022 shortlist - recognising the achievements of the best in the business.

The winners of the Outstanding Contribution and Overall Restaurant of the Year awards will also be announced during the event.

Best Cafe/Deli

Manjit's Kitchen is up for Best Takeaway Offering (Photo: Steve Riding)

Coffee & Cake House

Fika North

Grön

Le Chalet

Love Brownies

The Leeds Deli

Best Pub or Brewery

Amity Brew Co

Duke of Wellington

Horsforth Brewery

Kirkstall Brewery Taproom & Kitchen

The Beehive Thorner

The Lamb & Flag

The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa

Best Brunch

FINT

Fleur Cafe

Gaucho Leeds Electro Brunch

Grand Pacific

Mans Market

Moss and Moor

Saint Jude

Best Use of Local Produce

Brontae’s (Dale Spink)

byMölly

CULTO

The Beehive Thorner

The Tetley Bar and Kitchen

Best Bar

Angelica

Below Stairs

Hedonist

Jigger and Jar

Neighbourhood

Salon Prive

Tabula Rasa

Best Speciality

Bundobust

Chophaus

Döner Summer

Issho

Kuala Lumpur Cafe

Oxford Place

Tharavadu

Best Family Friendly

Grumpy’s

Le Chalet

Salute At The White Swan

The Forde

Zaap Thai

Zucco

Best Use of Outdoor Space

Chow Down

CULTO

East 59th

Kirkstall Bridge Inn

Restaurant Bar + Grill

Sustainability Award

Bottle Chop

Eat Your Greens

Gaucho

North Star Coffee

The Alchemist Bar & Restaurant

Best Customer Service

Escapism Bar Group

Fazenda

Kuala Lumpur Cafe

Jigger and Jar

Sukhothai Chapel Allerton

Sous Le Nez

The Assembly

Newcomer of the Year

Brontae’s

CORA

FINT

Nǎm Sông

Sakku

The Crown Hotel at Boston Spa

The Forde

Best Takeaway Offering

Bomba Paella & Tapas

Farsley Fire & Smoke

I am Döner

Manjit’s Kitchen

Maureen’s Kitchen

POCO Sicilian Street Food

Village Pizza

Best Fine Dining Experience

Brontae’s

Chef Jono at V&V

CORA

Dakota Grill

HOME

The Owl

Chef of the Year

Bobby Geetha

Craig Rogan

Elizabeth Cottam

Jono Hawthorne

Kaoru Nakamura

Matt Healy

Simon Jewitt