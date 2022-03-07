The Beehive at Thorner opened under new management in 2020, with chef Alex Farolfi at the head of the kitchen.

Alex starts his day foraging near his home in Meanwood, harvesting wild garlic, elderflower and other seasonal produce growing on his doorstep.

His ingredients are sourced from as close to the restaurant as possible and the spring menu makes the most of what's now in season in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Farolfi is the head chef at the Beehive Thorner

The menu includes spring leek and potato soup with butter roast potatoes, ale-battered fish and beef dripping chips and a loin of Yorkshire lamb.

There's a selection of desserts including sticky toffee pudding, lemon tart-Alaska and baked rhubarb cheesecake.

The Beehive and Thorner team said: "The new menu we have just launched at the Beehive is an evolution of our successful pub classics menu we ran in January.

The Leeds gastropub has launched a new menu to welcome in the spring

"We’ve added previous favourites such as the risoni and the baked cheesecake and adapted them by bringing in fresh, seasonal and Yorkshire specific flavours, with the use of Tomlinson’s Rhubarb, Yorkshire cheeses and locally foraged herbs.

"We are also using locally reared, whole lamb across the menu during the week, braised breast for starters, loin for main, braised shoulder into croquettes for bar snacks with lamb leg with minted gravy for Sunday lunch.

"Our customers also requested more seafood and we think the Spider Crab starter and Wild Sea Bass main are going to be new favourites."