The all-female senior chefs, led by Masterchef semi-finalist Liz Cottam, have received high praise since the restaurant opened in May.

To celebrate the achievement, CORA will host a special bistro evening on Thursday March 17, pairing the finest French wine with French food.

Diners will be treated to an evening that celebrates all things France, in homage to the French members of the CORA team.

The restaurant joins Cottam's fine-dining Leeds restaurant, HOME, in this year's Michelin Guide.

The guide praised CORA's versatility and how it offers something for everyone, “from brunch through to dinner and from single dishes to multi-course tasting menus”.

Cottam said: “I'm so proud to be featured in the Michelin Guide at such an early stage of the CORA journey.

"The celebration dinner is something we have put together especially to honour this.

"CORA is designed to be enjoyed by everyone from our baked-in house treats, to our Sunday lunches, to special occasion dinners.

"We are so passionate here about the senior team being all women and I love developing female chefs and welcoming women into this industry, which is very white male heavy”

The restaurant will also host a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch on March 27, a five course chef’s tasting menu with optional wine pairings, featuring dishes such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder, hot smoked trout and a cauliflower velouté with pickled cauliflower and caviar.

The new Sunday lunch offering will then be available all year.