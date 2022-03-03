The chef patron of HOME, The Owl and CORA, Liz Cottam, will join Fléur Cafe's Bobby Geetha in the North East and Yorkshire heat.

Chefs from across the country are competing to have their dishes presented in the Great British Menu banquet, which this year is celebrating 100 years of British broadcasting.

The series is being presented by Andi Oliver with a new judging line-up - Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona and comedian and food podcast presenter Ed Gamble.

Leeds chefs Bobby Geetha and Liz Cottam are starring in BBC Two's Great British Menu

In the first North East and Yorkshire heat, which airs at 8pm on Tuesday, Bobby and Liz will join Luke French, the owner of Jöro in Sheffield, and Mark Aisthorpe of the Bulls Head in Derbyshire.

They will compete to represent the region in the finals week, with one chef selected to go up against chefs from across the country to have their dishes selected for the banquet.

Both Liz and Bobby are shortlisted as Chef of the Year in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Oliver Awards 2022.

Bobby Geetha pictured with his Prochef award for Best Indian Speciality Chef in the Middle East

Who is Liz Cottam?

Liz Cottam is the founder of HOME, The Owl and CORA restaurants in Leeds.

She rose to fame after appearing on Masterchef in 2016, making the semi-finals of the competition.

Her fine-dining restaurant HOME is featured in the 2022 Michelin Guide, alongside her new contemporary bakehouse and restaurant CORA in Boston Spa.

Liz Cottam is the chef patron of The Owl, HOME and CORA restaurants in Leeds

Liz spoke of her pride after the restaurant, which only opened in May, was listed in the prestigious guide.

Confirming her appearance on Great British Menu earlier this year, the team at HOME said: "The theme which is 'celebrating the last 100 years of British Broadcasting' really caught her imagination and allowed her to get very creative with her dishes.

"We are very excited to see how she gets on.

"The dishes will be appearing on the menu alongside many more dishes that we have been developing and we are holding a very special event where you get the chance to sample them."

Who is Bobby Geetha?

Kerala-born Bobby Geetha runs Fléur Cafe in Leeds and Casa Peri Peri in Wakefield alongside owner Zack Isaak.

The Masterchef: The Professionals star boasts experience at the world's top restaurants, from training at the three Michelin-starred Noma in Denmark to working in Dubai, where he was named United Arab Emirates' Best Indian Chef in 2018.

Now based in Leeds, Bobby is a consultant chef, restaurant owner and the author of five cookbooks on Indian cuisine.

He will be calling on his Indian heritage, and love of the North, in the show to showcase Yorkshire's culinary talent.

Bobby said: "Yorkshire holds home to so many incredible chefs and to be recognised as one of them and asked to represent our region feels amazing.

"I really hope that I can make everyone proud and show that when it comes to culinary creativity, Yorkshire chefs can excel at the highest level.

"I always believe in cooking with local produce.

"England is blessed to be home to so many beautiful ingredients and Yorkshire is top in the list. I feel very privileged to be chosen to represent the Yorkshire region which I now call home."

How can I watch the show?

The first North East and Yorkshire heat airs on BBC Two on Tuesday March 8 at 8pm.

One chef will be eliminated at the end of the episode, before the remaining chefs compete in an episode airing on Wednesday March 9 at 8pm.

In the third episode on Thursday March 10, the judging panel will decide a winner for the North East and Yorkshire heat.

All episodes will be available to catch up on iPlayer.