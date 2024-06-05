Whitelock's Ale House: City centre pub announces return of annual beer festival championing Leeds breweries
Whitelock’s Ale House, located in Leeds city centre, will be hosting its annual beer festival on Thursday, June 20 to Saturday, June 23 from 11am each day.
The festival, which was launched in 2016, has a new theme each year. And this year, the theme is ‘Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!’ as the pubs “champions” brilliant independent breweries in the city.
Whitelock’s Ale House will be hosting Leeds-favourites Northern Monk and Kirkstall Brewery at Turk's Head Yard, as well as some smaller breweries that are also making their mark in the city such as Piglove Brewery and Meanwood Brewery.
Assistant general manager Kotryna said: “I think it's important that such an iconic venue plays its role in the community. “Whitelock’s is known for championing the best in local beers and produce and the best of local people and therefore, ‘Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!’ is a natural theme in that respect.
“It's also important that we bring something unique to the city each year. Leeds has a habit of not celebrating itself as much as it probably should.
“We are kind of quiet about how good we are sometimes and it's nice to be able to do something that's focused on what is good about Leeds’ beer scene.”
Whitelock’s Ale House will also be launching a new summer menu the week before the festival for its customers to try.
Festival-goers will be able to purchase brand new merchandise, such as tote bags and t-shirts, from the pub during the event.
Tours of Leeds’ founder Mike Hampshire will also be hosting an interactive evening event on Thursday, June 20, unravelling the history and heritage of Whitelock’s Ale House using media archives. Tickets are priced at £15 and include five thirds of the pub’s festival drinks.
