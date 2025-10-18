Visitors from Leeds’s twin city in Germany have showered their Yorkshire companions with praise, saying they have been “overwhelmed” by the welcome they have received.

20 people from Dortmund in Germany are currently taking part in a visit organised by the Anglo-German Societies that were formed in the two cities over 50 years ago to harbour relationships.

The two distinct cities - both renowned globally for their feverish support of their football teams - officially became twin cities in 1969, though the relationship stretches back two decades prior when they started cooperating to nurture international peace, friendship, and understanding following years of conflict between the UK and Germany.

Those visiting from the North Rhine-Westphalia region arrived in Hull by ferry on Thursday morning and paid a visit to York before heading on to Leeds, where they had a tour of the city and its arcades before enjoying an evening meal at the city’s oldest pub, Whitelocks.

On Friday the group took a water taxi from Leeds Dock to Granary Wharf before enjoying a guided walk to the Civic Hall, where they were met by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Dan Cohen.

Members of the Anglo-German Societies in Leeds and Dortmund meet at 'the man with the barrel' at Dortmund Square. | National World

After enjoying tea and scones at the Town Hall they stopped off at Dortmund Square, where they met and mingled with 25 people from various Leeds societies who welcomed them.

It was by the famous ‘man with the barrel’ statue, which was gifted to Leeds by the city of Dortmund in 1980, that we spoke to some of those taking part in the visit; many of whom were visiting Leeds for the first time.

Christian Weinert, 65, a computer scientist back in Dortmund, was delighted with his first ever visit to England, saying he was “very happy and surprised about all the nice people in Leeds”.

Mr Weinert said: “We’ve been made very welcome here and I’m overwhelmed because everything is new to us and to me.

“The city is relatively quiet and impressive with all of the old buildings and the ancient architecture. It’s not so normal for us, because in Dortmund there was a lot of destruction after the war and no building was there anymore and everything had to be rebuilt quickly because people had to find some shelter. So the quality of the buildings is relatively poor in comparison to the buildings here in Leeds”

Claudia Stein said about her first time in Leeds: “I love the place. There are so many lovely people here and it’s so easy to come into contact and talk.” | National World

Achim and Christine Lefeld said they had “very much” enjoyed their visit, with Christine saying: “Leeds is a very nice city with a lot of beautiful buildings and a nice canal.”

Achim was returning to Leeds after studying as an exchange student 40 years prior, and said it had “changed so much”. He said: “You can’t recognise it anymore!”

Reflecting on his student days, Achim said: “I liked it very much. There was lots of social life.”

Comparing the differences between Leeds and Dortmund, Achim said that Leeds is “more like a city with more possibilities to go shopping”. He added: “I also like to go up north in Yorkshire to the countryside. It’s very close to Leeds.”

Asked how she was enjoying her first visit to Leeds so far, Claudia Stein said: “I’m so happy. It’s really great.

“I love the place. There are so many lovely people here and it’s so easy to come into contact and talk. It’s easily great.”

Local poet Ian Hacker gave a great rendition of his poem ‘Meet Me At The Man With The Barrel'. | National World

The group were treated to a performance by local poet Ian Hacker of ‘Meet Me At The Man With The Barrel’, which you can watch at the top of the page.

The visit was being led by the chair of the Anglo-German Society in Dortmund Geoff Tranter, who was born and bred in Leeds but has lived in Dortmund for 50 years.

Mr Tranter said that the trip had been “fantastic”, with many “not realising that Leeds was such a beautiful city”.

“Most people in Germany never get beyond the Watford Gap and come to a place like Leeds, which is not a tourist city but is a natural city. With all the history and architecture, they have been overwhelmed.”

Mr Tranter explained that though relations between the two cities were very strong for years in the wake of them being twinned, in recent years it has “dwindled” as a result of the “double whammy of Brexit and Covid”.

He said that the two societies were trying to build up relations again though, and that the current visit was a big part of it.

Geoff Tranter, the chair of the Anglo-German Society in Dortmund had organised the group trip to Leeds. | National World

“I just want to breath new life into this by getting people personally involved and wanting to invite people from the other city into their homes”, he said.

Mr Tranter added that as well as their football teams, people from Dortmund and Leeds could also bond over their shared love of beer, with both cities both being known for their brewing history.

Dortmund was once a city known for steel and coal industry but is now associated with administration and business. He added: “It’s also a very open city where people are welcomed and can come along.”

For the rest of their trip, the group will visit Ilkley Moor and Otley on Saturday before going to Kirkstall Abbey on Sunday, where they will have lunch before heading home.

Mr Tranter said: “The people in Leeds have been so friendly. They ask who we are and why we are here and everyone has been absolutely delighted with the positive and welcoming attitude of Leeds.”