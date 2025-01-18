Did you know Dortmund Square was originally known as the Plaza? The paved area at the bottom of Woodhouse Lane between Vallances and Lewis’s in 1980 was given the new title during the year with street signs going up to reflect the change. And an 8ft high bronze statue of a brewery worker, a gift from the city of Dortmund where brewing was a major industry, was its main feature. The statue was placed in the Square to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the civic twinning. The Square has been used as a place for protest, promotion and party down the decades. These rarely-seen photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, tell the story of the much-loved landmark. READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Dortmund Square memories
The story of Dortmund Square and the Drayman. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Dortmund Square memories
Dortmund has a Leeds Square and Leeds was to have a Dortmund Square. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Dortmund Square memories
The statue was swathed in plastic and protected by a wire cage before its official unveiling. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Dortmund Square memories
The statue had been kept under wraps but the then Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Eric Atkinson could not wait and he persuaded the sculptor Arthur Schulze-Engels to unveil it before the ceremony. To show his appreciation Coun Atkinson took with him some Leeds brewed beer to toast the sculptor and his work. Passers-by who stopped to admire the stature were not left out - Coun Atkinson offered many of them a drink from the Mayoral beer jug. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Dortmund Square memories
A workman stands holding the flag covering the statue to stop strong winds performing the unveiling. It did in fact allow the statue a sneak preview of what was going on. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Dortmund Square memories
The inscription on the statue reads: "In appreciation of the successful twin relationship characterized by goodwill and cooperation and to symbolize the flourishing progress the citizens of Dortmund have great pleasure in presenting the city of Leeds with this sculpture" | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.