Bold new signs will be installed in Leeds this spring to celebrate the city’s friendship with Germany - more than half a century after the bond was formed.

It was back in 1969 that Dortmund twinned with the West Yorkshire city, marking the beginning of a journey that would see countless trips and cultural exchanges.

But recent criticism was mounted that it can be “a bit embarrassing” that Dortmund Square - the piazza in Leeds named after its German counterpart - lacks any signage.

Campaign group Leeds for Europe said that more should be done to recognise the importance of the city square, especially given that the equivalent in Dortmund - the Platz von Leeds - boasts coats of arms displayed prominently on the facade of a significant building.

However, after members of the group called on Leeds City Council to take action, it appears that bosses have taken notice.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The friendship between Leeds and Dortmund is of great importance to the council and we are pleased to confirm that there will be a new street sign installed at Dortmund Square this spring.

“Leader of the council, Councillor James Lewis, had previously confirmed that improvements in Dortmund Square were in the process of being explored.

“Additional improvements that will complement the new signage and reflect our twinning partnership will also be in place by summer.

“Over 50 years ago Leeds and Dortmund signed an official twinning partnership sealing the bond of friendship between the two cities.

“We look forward to welcoming a delegation from Dortmund to Leeds to attend UKREiiF 2025 in May, and to continue nurturing this important partnership for the city.”

Peter Packham, the chair of Leeds for Europe, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a quicker and more positive response to our appeal. It is very encouraging.”

The beloved Barrel Man statue, which stands proudly outside the St Johns Centre, was a gift from the German city in 1980 as a symbol of friendship. It has become a cherished piece of public art in Leeds over the ensuing four decades.

Leeds for Europe had a stall at a cultural festival in Dortmund last year, which was organised and funded independently of the council. A tour of Dortmund by members of the group included Platz von Leeds.

Mr Packham continued: “It was a pleasure to see how Dortmund celebrates its long-standing links with our city. But you can’t help but notice we haven't reciprocated. I am hopeful that will soon change.”