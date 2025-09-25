A major new charity bike ride is calling for riders and businesses to get involved in a unique fundraising challenge in 2026 .

Ride 4 Leeds will see participants pedal from Leeds to its partner city Dortmund next May, raising vital funds for four much-loved Leeds charities.

The challenge will take place from Wednesday, May 13 to Saturday, May 16, 2026, covering the journey from Leeds to Germany over four days.

The event is being organised in partnership with cycling specialists Ride25, who have extensive experience in delivering large-scale international rides. Kit for the riders will be designed and made by Leeds-based cycling company PARIA, underlining the event’s commitment to celebrating and showcasing local talent.

Ride 4 Leeds will see participants pedal from Leeds to its partner city Dortmund in May 2026. | Third Party

A joint statement on behalf of the four charities, said: “Ride 4 Leeds is an exciting opportunity to work together for the good of our city. This partnership highlights the power of collaboration, and every mile cycled will help make a real difference in the lives of people across Leeds. We’re delighted to be part of this unique international challenge and look forward to seeing the impact it will have.”

The name Ride 4 Leeds reflects both the four charities being supported and the shared mission of riding for the good of the city. Significantly, the ride also coincides with the 400th anniversary of Leeds being granted its charter, making this milestone a fitting backdrop for a city-wide fundraising effort.