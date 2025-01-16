Day Fever, Leeds: Vicky McClure-curated daytime disco event to return to Project House after huge success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Day Fever, the 3pm-8pm gathering that held two sold-out events in Leeds last year, is set to return to Project House on March 22.
The event took off nationally after being created last year by ‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure, husband and filmmaker Johnny Owen and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure as a way for over-30s to enjoy nostalgic hits and party anthems during a “disco that doesn’t ruin your Sunday”.
For more stories like this and all of the latest breaking news and sport from Leeds, sign up today for your free newsletter from the Yorkshire Evening Post.
An event statement reads: “Forget feeling like your clubbing days are behind you. Day Fever is a revolution, a joyous celebration where people from all walks of life come together to dance, laugh, and relive the magic of those late nights out. There’s no dress code, no egos—just pure positivity.”
Co-founder Vicky McClure said: “Travelling up and down the country and seeing so many people enjoying themselves has been such a joy.
“We’re thrilled that people feel comfortable at Day Fever. Hearing their stories has shown us how important it is to just take a break from life and have a bloody good dance!”
Tickets are available at day-fever.com and more information available on the Day Fever pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X (@DAYFEVERUK)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.