Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A daytime disco event that has “redefined what it means to let loose” is set to return to Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day Fever, the 3pm-8pm gathering that held two sold-out events in Leeds last year, is set to return to Project House on March 22.

The event took off nationally after being created last year by ‘Line Of Duty’ star Vicky McClure, husband and filmmaker Johnny Owen and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure as a way for over-30s to enjoy nostalgic hits and party anthems during a “disco that doesn’t ruin your Sunday”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmmaker Jonny Owen and his wife Vicky McClure co-created Day Fever with musician Jon McClure | Chuff Media

An event statement reads: “Forget feeling like your clubbing days are behind you. Day Fever is a revolution, a joyous celebration where people from all walks of life come together to dance, laugh, and relive the magic of those late nights out. There’s no dress code, no egos—just pure positivity.”

Co-founder Vicky McClure said: “Travelling up and down the country and seeing so many people enjoying themselves has been such a joy.

“We’re thrilled that people feel comfortable at Day Fever. Hearing their stories has shown us how important it is to just take a break from life and have a bloody good dance!”

Tickets are available at day-fever.com and more information available on the Day Fever pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X (@DAYFEVERUK)