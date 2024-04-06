Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Day Fever took over Project House in Armley over the Easter weekend, with crowds enjoying nostalgic hits and party anthems.

The Nottingham-born actress launched the event with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas, hosting sold-out parties all over the UK this year.

Vicky McClure's daytime club event Day Fever will return to Project House, Armley, next month (Photo by Steve Riding/Ian West/PA Wire)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being “inundated” with requests to bring the party to Leeds, hundreds of over 30s danced away on Easter Sunday to music curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers.

Following a successful first event in the city, Day Fever will return to Project House on Sunday May 5.

The event starts at 3pm and finishes at 8pm and tickets are now available on booking platform Dice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad