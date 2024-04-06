Day Fever Leeds: Vicky McClure's daytime disco announces return to Project House after packed debut event
Day Fever took over Project House in Armley over the Easter weekend, with crowds enjoying nostalgic hits and party anthems.
The Nottingham-born actress launched the event with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas, hosting sold-out parties all over the UK this year.
After being “inundated” with requests to bring the party to Leeds, hundreds of over 30s danced away on Easter Sunday to music curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers.
Following a successful first event in the city, Day Fever will return to Project House on Sunday May 5.
The event starts at 3pm and finishes at 8pm and tickets are now available on booking platform Dice.
