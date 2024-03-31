21 brilliant pictures from Day Fever Leeds as crowds enjoy Vicky McClure's nostalgic club event

Vicky McClure's hugely popular 'daytime nightclub' came to Leeds for the first time this Easter Sunday.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 31st Mar 2024, 18:40 BST

The Nottingham-born actress launched Day Fever with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas, hosting sold-out parties all over the UK.

The pair said they had been inundated with requests to bring the daytime party to Leeds, and the debut event in the city took place at Armley venue Project House.

The event started at 3pm and finished at 8pm, with party anthems curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers.

Here are 21 brilliant pictures from the event taken by our photographer Steve Riding, as over 30s enjoyed nostalgic anthems and lots of dancing.

Crowds enjoying the event

1. Day Fever

Crowds enjoying the event Photo: Steve Riding

The daytime rave was held at Project House in Armley

2. Day Fever

The daytime rave was held at Project House in Armley Photo: Steve Riding

Vicky McClure launched Day Fever with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas

3. Day Fever

Vicky McClure launched Day Fever with her husband Jonny Owens just before Christmas Photo: Steve Riding

The nightclub came to Leeds for the first time following a "remarkable response" across the country

4. Day Fever

The nightclub came to Leeds for the first time following a "remarkable response" across the country Photo: Steve Riding

Day Fever has held sold-out parties all over the UK since it launched just before Christmas

5. Day Fever

Day Fever has held sold-out parties all over the UK since it launched just before Christmas Photo: Steve Riding

Party anthems were curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers

6. Day Fever

Party anthems were curated by Jon McClure of Reverend and the Makers Photo: Steve Riding

