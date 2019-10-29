Leeds United and X-Factor winners Rak-Su to headline Leeds Lights Switch On 2019

Players from Leeds United's men's and women's teams will headline the event, along with 2017 X Factor winners Rak-Su.

The event will kick-off the start of the festive season, starting at 6.30pm on Thursday, November 7.

-> Everything you need to know about Leeds Lights Switch On 2019 The main stage will be on Victoria Gardens, outside Leeds Art Gallery.

The full-line up of entertainment has been announced ahead of Leeds Lights Switch On 2019

The Leeds Lights Switch On marks the official start of the council's 'Make it Leeds' this Christmas campaign, with a number of special events and activities in the pipeline.

Full line-up for Leeds Lights Switch on 2019

- Leeds United (Men & Women Team Members)

- Rak-Su

- G4

- Alex and Evie from Cbeebies

- Katherine Picar

- Breeze Has Talent winner Sophie Littlejohns

- Lord Mayor Cllr Eileen Taylor