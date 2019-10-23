Leeds Christmas Lights Switch On 2019: When this year's event will take place
Leeds is already gearing up for Christmas, with festive lights appearing across the city centre in preparation for the 2019 Switch On event.
The Leeds Lights Switch On marks the official start of the council's 'Make it Leeds' this Christmas campaign, with a number of special events and activities in the pipeline.
The annual Christkindelmarkt will return to Millennium Square and the 110-foot Leeds Wheel of Light has been confirmed for another year.
Here is everything you need to know about the first festive celebration, the Leeds Lights Switch On 2019.
When is the Switch On?
The Leeds Lights Switch On will take place on Thursday, November 7 so pencil the date in your diary.
The timings of the event are yet to be released.
Where is the main event?
This year's Switch On event will be held on Victoria Gardens, the space outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.
Is there accessible access?
A raised accessibly viewing platform will be available for disabled persons.
There will be access to the platform from Victoria Gardens via the ramp approach to Leeds Art Gallery.
Access to the platform will be on a first come first served basis and only one companion will be admitted.
Which acts will perform at the event?
The event organisers are keeping tight-lipped about the acts that will perform at the Leeds Lights Switch On 2019.
Last year's lineup included Britain’s Got Talent’s Micky P Kerr and former X Factor finalist Kevin Davy.
The full lineup for 2019 is expected to be released soon.