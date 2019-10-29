10 places in Leeds to watch a Christmas Lights Switch On 2019

With Christmas market stalls, fireworks, fairground rides and live entertainment there will be plenty to keep families entertained as they bring in the start of the festive season. Here are 10 places in Leeds where you can enjoy a Christmas Lights Switch On, with full details of each event.

Farsley's celebration will take place on Wednesday, November 27. A parade down Old Street will arrive in time for the show to start at 6pm on Town Street. The countdown, switch on and fireworks will take place at 7pm.

There will be market stalls, hot food, mulled wine and a funfair at the Guiseley Christmas Market and Lights Switch On 2019. The event will be held on November 24 from 3pm to 6pm.

Austhorpe Road will celebrate its 10th Festive Lights Switch On this year on November 8. The show will start at 7pm with a fireworks and lights will be switched on at 8pm.

The switch on will take place on Thursday, November 14. The event will start at 6pm at Stainbeck Corner on Stainbeck Road. Olympic medal winning-athlete Jonathan Brownlee will press the button at 7pm to switch on the lights.

Morley's Christmas Festival and Lights Switch On will run from 10am until the lights are switched on at 7pm. The stage show leading up to the lights switch on begins at 5.30pm.

Meanwood Valley Partnership has organised the lights switch on event, which will be staged on November 15 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Lights will be switched on at 6pm.

There will be a street market on Main Street on November 29 and 30, with a parade leading to the Festive Lights show stage near Garforth Welfare Hall. The show will start at 6pm, with the switch on and fireworks at 7pm.

Armley is combining its Small Business Saturday and festive window competition with the Festive Lights Switch On on December 7. The show will start at 5pm, concluding with the countdown, switch on and fireworks display at 6pm.

Pudsey's Christmas Market and Lights Switch on will be held on Market Street on December 1. The event will run from 3pm to 7pm and there will be fireworks, fairground rides and live entertainment.