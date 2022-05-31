Bars, restaurants and cafes will be supporting a series of street parties throughout the city centre, while residents throughout Leeds will be hosting celebrations on their own streets too.

Beacons will also be lit around Leeds from Thursday night, starting with a civic ceremony to light the beacon in Millennium Square.

The Balbir Singh Dance Company will perform during the Platinum Jubilee Extravaganza at Middleton Park. Picture: Malcolm Johnson

Below are just some of the events taking place between Thursday June 2 and Sunday June 5, including many of those listed on the official Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 website.

Planning an event in your community? Send the details to [email protected] to have your event added to the listings below.

THURSDAY JUNE 2

Maypole Festival, Barwick in Elmet - Main Street, 10am-5pm.

Lucy Cheetham, of bar owner Akito Ltd, and Coun Jonathan Pryor are among those backing the city centre street party plans. Picture: James Hardisty

Barwick in Elmet - home to the UK's tallest traditional maypole - will hold its first Maypole Festival in years after the pandemic saw the 2020 and 2021 celebrations cancelled.

This year's festivities will be a double celebration with the event moving from its traditional Spring Bank Holiday Monday slot to the start of the four-day weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors can look forward to the Maypole Queen's Procession, maypole dancing, a brass band, fun fair and street market. Visit the Barwick-in-Elmet Maypole Trust Facebook page for more details.

Temple Newsam Jubilee Picnic - Temple Newsam, 10am-5pm.

Volunteers help to carry Barwick in Elmet's 90ft maypole ahead of the festival back in 2011. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bring a picnic and enjoy activities, games and music on the west lawn between 11am and 3pm, plus lots of celebratory activities in the house and on the farm. £5 per person, visited under one go free. Assistance dogs only in the farm, house and picnic area. See my.leedstickethub.co.uk/17696 for more details

Jubilee Celebration, Burley in Wharfedale - Grange Park, from 4pm.

Bring a picnic along to Grange Park and enjoy live music performances. A street market will also take place on Grange Road and there will be a Beacon Lighting ceremony in Grange Park at 9.45pm.

Jubilee concert, Armley - St Bartholomew’s Church, Wesley Road, from 4pm.

The Great British Food Festival is returning to Harewood House over the Platinum Jubilee weekend. Picture: Steve Riding

This free concert will feature Graham Barber on organ and soprano Una Barry.

Civic beacon lighting, Leeds city centre - Millennium Square, from 9pm

A civic beacon lighting ceremony to be held on Thursday, 2 June, in Millennium Square, Leeds, will herald the start of an incredible range of Platinum Jubilee events in the city as people gather to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years as sovereign. The 9pm ceremony will see the city’s new Lord Mayor, Coun Robert Gettings, light a beacon, with HM Deputy Lord Lieutenant Richard Jackson in attendance. The City of Leeds Pipe Band and the Leeds Philharmonic Chorus will provide music for the event.

Further beacons will be lit at Horsforth Hall Park, Farsley, Linton Memorial Hall, Thorner, Otley, and Kippax.

Beacon lighting, Otley Chevin - Surprise View, 9.45pm.

Watch as the Sky Light Beacon is lit to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Beacon lighting, Kippax - Church Lane North, Kippax, from 9.35pm.

Performance from a piper at 9.35pm and a bugler at 9.40pm, before the choir and lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

FRIDAY JUNE 3

Jubilee Gala, Bardsey - Bardsey Sports Club, Keswick Lane, 1pm-5pm.

Lots of stalls and games, BBQ, bar, tombola, royal duck race, plus best Jubilee decorated cake competition and best Jubilee hat competition. Everyone welcome, free parking.

Swillington Community Picnic - Church Lane, Swillington.

Swillington Village Council is hosting a community picnic in the grounds of the village hall, this ticket only event is free to all residents. Live music, fun and games will add to the enjoyment. Email [email protected] or call 0113 232 0553.

Community Jubilee Celebration, Wortley - West Leeds Sports and Social Club, Blue Hill Lane, from 2pm.

A family day with old style games, music and food. Raising funds for defibrillators. We will have music from local entertainers indoors from 4pm. Outdoor activity starts at 2pm.

Street Party, Farsley - Town Street, 1pm-5pm.

Town Street will be going traffic-free as it hosts a huge street party, with local businesses and organisations hosting stalls. There will be local entertainers and musicians performing too.

Jubilee picnic, Calverley - St Wilfrid’s Parish Church, Town Gate, 1pm-4pm

A Service of Celebration will be held at 1pm, followed by heritage tours of the church and a picnic outside in the church yard. The tower bells will ring out a Grandsire Quarter Peel at 3pm.

SATURDAY JUNE 4

Community Afternoon Tea and Games, Alwoodley - St Barnabas Church, The View, 2pm-4.30pm.

St Barnabas will be hosting a fun afternoon of tea on the lawn, activities, family quizzes and games. No charge to enter – all are welcome. Wear royalty fancy dress or red/white/blue.

Platinum Jubilee Family Day, East Keswick - village hall, 10.30am-4pm.

Everyone welcome, free entry. artisan market, community stalls, real ale bar, children's activities and fun for all the family

Mad Hatter's Tea Party, Scholes - Scholes Lodge Field, Main Street.

Jubilee event, Rothwell - Commercial Street, 11am-4pm.

Market stalls, street entertainers, fairground rides, donkeys and more.

SUNDAY JUNE 5

Jubilee Cream Tea, Roundhay - Rounday Parochial Hall, Fitzroy Drive, 5pm-6pm.

Enjoy a delicious cream tea together and celebrate our Queen’s 70 year reign. The tea will round off with one or two videos of the Queen’s life and a short talk. All are welcome. The event is free.

Community Platinum Jubilee Fun Day, LS15 - Pendas Community Centre, Pendas Way, noon-3pm.

The Tribe Youth Group have organised a community fun day at Pendas Community Centre, with stalls, inflatables, sports day races, archery, games and picnic zone.

Picnic in the park, Garforth - Kippax Common, 11am-5pm.

Enjoy a picnic plus fun fair, Breeze inflatables, musicians and craft stalls.

Platinum Jubilee Extravaganza, Middleton - Middleton Park, noon-4.30pm

Bring your picnic and teddy bear, or enjoy food from the Cafe. Games, crafts, Face Painting, plus dance from the Balbir Singh Dance Company, performing and encouraging us to join in.

Followed at 2.30pm by the Corpus Christi Brass Band, sponsored by councillors Sharon Blake and Paul Truswell.

Gildersome’s Jubilee Games and the Big Jubilee Lunch - Gildersome Green, Town Street

Gildersome Parish Council are organising traditional races for children at 10.30am followed by the Big Jubilee Lunch on the village green at noon. There will be live entertainment and a band, face painting and an ice cream van.

Family Nature Surveying, Kirkstall - Hollybush Conservation Centre, Broad Lane

To celebrate the Jubilee, Hollybush will be looking to the future and holding what it hopes will be an annual event to survey the nature of the Hollybush garden. It will be inviting friends of Hollybush and their families to visit and join in with pond dipping and bug hunting, to create a record of the wildlife on our doorstep in Jubilee year.

Street Party, Guiseley - The Green, 1pm-5pm.

A picnic-style party will be held The Green with stalls, entertainment, funfair and food to help raise money for the Guiseley Lights appeal.

ALL WEEKEND

Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Harewood House welcomes the Great British Food Festival from June 2 to June, with chef demonstrations, an artisan market, eating challenges and much more. Bookings can also be made for special afternoon teas hosted by the Harewood Food and Drink Project, while the house is playing host to the Queen Elizabeth II: Celebrating 70 Years exhibition.

Street parties, Leeds city centre - Various locations, from noon daily

Leeds City Council has teamed up with bars, cafes and restaurants to host street parties across the weekend at locations including New Briggate, Call Lane, Merrion Street, Lower Briggate, Greek Street and the recently opened Cookridge Street public space. There will be street food, drinks, live music, entertainment and more.

Thorner Platinum Jubilee Events

Celebrations include a Town Crier making a proclamation on June 2, a street party on the village green on June 3, a Jubilee Ball on June 4 and a flower show at the local church on June 5.

Scarecrow festival, Kippax - June 3 to June 5