The extended bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is right around the corner, with four whole days of street parties and celebrations set to dominate the streets of Leeds.

Ahead of this, West Yorkshire Metro has issued a list of all the road closures and bus diversions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

More than 16,000 street parties are expected to be thrown over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Here are all the road closures and diversions so far (This article was updated on 29 May 2022).

Thursday 2 June

- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre

From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am

51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.

Friday 3 June:

- Bagley Lane Town Street, Farsley

From noon until 6pm

9A Divert via Ring Road Bradford Road.

16/16A Divert via Coal Hill Lane, Bagley Lane, Rodley Lane Ring Road, Bradford Road.

508 Diversion to be advised.

- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre

From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am

51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.

Saturday 4 June:

- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre

From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am

51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.

- Commercial Street, Rothwell

From 6am until 10pm

153 divert via Oulton Lane Butcher Lane.

444 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane Park West Ingham Parade Church Street.

446 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane.

Sunday 5 June:

- Town Street, Gildersome

From noon until 6pm

229 and 425A Divert via Gelderd Road.

- Town Gate, Guiseley

From 10am until 8pm

27 and 34 divert via Kirk Lane Otley Road.

A3 Flyer towards Otley divert via Queensway Haworth Lane Kirk Lane.

Towards Bradford divert via Howarth Lane Queensway Oxford Road Otley Road Leeds Road.

- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre

From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am