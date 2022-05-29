The extended bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is right around the corner, with four whole days of street parties and celebrations set to dominate the streets of Leeds.
Ahead of this, West Yorkshire Metro has issued a list of all the road closures and bus diversions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend.
Here are all the road closures and diversions so far (This article was updated on 29 May 2022).
Thursday 2 June
- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre
From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am
51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.
Friday 3 June:
- Bagley Lane Town Street, Farsley
From noon until 6pm
9A Divert via Ring Road Bradford Road.
16/16A Divert via Coal Hill Lane, Bagley Lane, Rodley Lane Ring Road, Bradford Road.
508 Diversion to be advised.
- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre
From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am
51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.
Saturday 4 June:
- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre
From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am
51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.
- Commercial Street, Rothwell
From 6am until 10pm
153 divert via Oulton Lane Butcher Lane.
444 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane Park West Ingham Parade Church Street.
446 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane.
Sunday 5 June:
- Town Street, Gildersome
From noon until 6pm
229 and 425A Divert via Gelderd Road.
- Town Gate, Guiseley
From 10am until 8pm
27 and 34 divert via Kirk Lane Otley Road.
A3 Flyer towards Otley divert via Queensway Haworth Lane Kirk Lane.
Towards Bradford divert via Howarth Lane Queensway Oxford Road Otley Road Leeds Road.
- Call Lane, Leeds City Centre
From 8am until Monday 6 June at 5am
51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.