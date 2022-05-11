Leeds City Council has teamed up with the city’s hospitality sector to deliver a programme of parties that will take place between Thursday June 2 and Sunday June 5.

The parties are set to take place in some of the city’s key nightlife and leisure hotspots, including the newly pedestrianised New Briggate, Call Lane, Merrion Street, Lower Briggate, Greek Street and the recently opened Cookridge Street public space.

Lucy Cheetham is project, business development and compliance manager at Akito Ltd which owns the bars Jakes, Neon Cactus, Oporto, and Power, Corruption and Lies. She is pictured in Call Lane with Coun Jonathan Pryor as plans for a series of Queen's Jubilee street parties were announced. Picture: James Hardisty

To accompany the parties, there will also be outdoor seating, pop-up bars, BBQs, street performances, street food and live music for people to enjoy.

And away from the Jubilee celebrations, Cookridge Street will also host a stage for the Leeds Jazz Festival on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June. The stage will feature local musicians programmed in collaboration with JazzLeeds, Jazz North and Launchpad.

There will also be a range of ticketed and free events over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend including a full day party at the Leeds West Indian Centre and the World Island festival at Belgrave Music Hall and Headrow House.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “It will be fantastic to see businesses and people come together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Leeds has a brilliant street food and drink scene, as well as a great programme of events taking place to celebrate the Jubilee. I urge everyone to come to the city centre and enjoy what should be a fantastic long weekend.”

After what has been a challenging two years, it is hoped that the parties and events taking place over the Jubilee weekend will help to support the city's hospitality sector and further enhance Leeds' growing reputation as the food and drink capital of the North.

The Jubilee weekend will also mark the completion of council investment into many of the public spaces where parties will be taking place, through the Connecting Leeds and Our Spaces programmes.