Middleton Park to host free entry 'extravaganza' for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Friends of Middleton Park, a small local charity, secured a grant from Art Council England's Let's Create Jubilee Fund to put on the event following an application to Leeds Community Foundation.

It will take place on Sunday 5 June, starting at 12pm and finishing at 4:30pm, and will celebrate the reign of the Queen since she took to the throne in 1952.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middleton Park will host a free event on 5 June. Credit: Malcolm Johnson

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend runs from 2 June to 5 June, during which time there will be celebration events taking place across Britain.

There will be a series of dances performed by the Balbir Singh Dance Company using material from the Queen's annual Christmas address to the nation.

In the week leading up to the event, there will be visits to local groups from Balbir Singh and other dancers to gather ideas and create dances and speeches.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy games, balloon modelling, face painting, henna, whilst there will also be a exhibition put on by the Leeds Co-operative Photographic Society and homemade cakes for sale.

Corpus Christi Band will perform at 2:30pm with a playlist comprised of Jubilee-themed music and the performance has been sponsored by local councillors Sharon Burke and Paul Truswell. The band will pause at 3m for community groups to deliver their very own Queen's speech.

Friends of Middleton Park's Rachel Darton said: “We are thrilled to put on this event to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s long and eventful reign, and to celebrate our diverse and vibrant local community. Please come and join us!"

There will also be play sessions held for under 16s which will feature activities such as dance and creative writing on Tuesday 31 May and Wednesday 1 June.