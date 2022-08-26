Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rage Against The Machine, Maneskin and Jack Harlow have all dropped out of the festival but their absences have not dampened the spirits on the first official day.

All stages are now open and early performers were greeted by glorious sunshine.

Revellers were out bright and early for the lunchtime acts, which included the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, known on stage as WILLOW.

Revelers during the Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park in Leeds.

Earlestown four-piece The K’s also drew an energetic crowd over on the Main Stage West despite their early slot.

They took to the stage at 12:30pm but there was no sign of hangovers as people climbed upon the shoulders of their friends down the front.

With an evening of performances from big names ahead, the atmosphere is lively but friendly.

Today should have been the day of Rage Against The Machine’s return to Leeds but instead, The 1975 will be headlining the Main Stage East.

It is true that many diehard Rage fans may have opted against attending but generally, attendees do not appear too disheartened by their absence.

There has been numerous people telling the Yorkshire Evening Post of their excitement about seeing the new headliners and there are T-shirts emblazoned with The 1975’s name across the site.

Other acts generating plenty of excitement are indie favourites DMA’s, hip-hop heroes Run The Jewels and the multi-award winning Halsey.

The latter is due to headline the Main Stage West at 7:50pm.

It has become evident while talking to people that there is an appetite for secret sets.

On numerous occasions, the YEP has had to let curious attendees down by telling them there has been no leak of information from the press tent.

It has been rumoured that Australian five-piece Pendulum could making an appearance at Reading Festival but at Leeds, organisers have been tight-lipped and hints have only come from social media.

Thomas Headon did not deny he would be making an appearance at Bramham Park when asked on Twitter but there has been no official confirmation.

The likes of Foals and Wolf Alice have previously appeared as surprise acts at Leeds Festival so a big name is not out of the question and the YEP will be keeping an eye out.

Secret set or not, today’s bill already has enough variety to satisfy the most eclectic of music tastes.

Away from music, comedian Russell Howard is topping the bill on the Alternative Stage.

The YEP will be here all weekend, providing all the information festival-goers might want. We have already delved into the food options on offer and have also rounded up the drink prices.

We have also completed a tour of the arena, which may whet the appetite of those preparing to visit with day tickets either tomorrow or on Sunday.

It is only Friday but the return of the Arctic Monkeys to Leeds is already being discussed by those in attendance. Some have been confessed to purchasing a weekend ticket just to see the Sheffield icons.