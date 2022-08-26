Leeds Festival 2022: All the drink prices at Bramham Park from water to pints of lager and bottles of wine
Leeds Festival 2022 is officially under way and the price of drinks will be on the mind of many attendees.
At various bars dotted throughout the site, people can purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments to fuel their weekend of entertainment.
For all drinks, there are two prices as Barclaycard customers get 10 per cent off as a perk.
In our handy list of all the drink prices at Leeds Festival, the price for Barclaycard customers is listed after the normal price.
Most Popular
-
1
The free and easy trick to save more than £300 on your energy bill
-
2
Energy price cap to rise more than 80 per cent from October 1
-
3
New and improved Leeds United fan store opens its doors at White Rose Shopping Centre
-
4
Leeds Festival 2022: All the drink prices at Bramham Park from water to pints of lager and bottles of wine
-
5
Leeds restaurant Mumtaz continues free meals for children as it says cost of living crisis 'getting worse'
Not all of the below drinks are available at every bar on site.
How many do drinks costs at Leeds Festival?
These are the drinks prices in full.
Lager & Cider
Carlsberg Danish Pilsner 568ml - £6.50 / £5.85
Somersby Cider 568ml - £6.80 / £6.12
Carlsberg Export 568ml - £7 / £6.30
Carlsberg 0.0% Alcohol Free Pilsner 330ml - £4.70 / £4.23
Cocktails
Patron Tequila Paloma 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55
Classic Bacardi Mojito 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55
Bacardi Summer Punch 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55
Spirits and mixer
Bacardi Spiced & Pepsi Max 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
Grey Goose Vodka & Mixer 25ml - £9.50 / £8.55
Patron Silver Tequila & Ginger Beer 25ml - £10.50 / £9.45
Bacardi Carta Blanca White Rum 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
Eristoff Vodka 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
Whiskey (mixers available) 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75
Eristoff Vodka & Red Bull 25ml - £9.50 / £8.55
Fountain Hard Seltzer
Mango 330ml - £6.50 / £5.85
Passionfruit 330ml - £6.50 / £5.85
Read More
Wine & Sparkling
Single Serve Wine (White/Red/Rosé) 187ml - £7 / £6.30
Full Bottle 750ml - £28 / £25.20
Prosecco 200ml - £9.50 / £8.55
House Brut Champagne 750ml - £90 / £81
House Rosé Champagne 750ml - £135 / £121.50
Soft Drinks
Red Bull Energy (Red Bull Energy, Sugarfree, Tropical & Watermelon) 250ml - £4 / £3.60
Water 500ml - £2.60 / £2.34
Pepsi Max / 7up Free 500ml - £3 / £2.70