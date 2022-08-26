Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At various bars dotted throughout the site, people can purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic refreshments to fuel their weekend of entertainment.

For all drinks, there are two prices as Barclaycard customers get 10 per cent off as a perk.

In our handy list of all the drink prices at Leeds Festival, the price for Barclaycard customers is listed after the normal price.

Not all of the below drinks are available at every bar on site.

How many do drinks costs at Leeds Festival?

These are the drinks prices in full.

Lager & Cider

The prices are set across all the bars on the site.

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner 568ml - £6.50 / £5.85

Somersby Cider 568ml - £6.80 / £6.12

Carlsberg Export 568ml - £7 / £6.30

Carlsberg 0.0% Alcohol Free Pilsner 330ml - £4.70 / £4.23

Cocktails

Patron Tequila Paloma 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55

Classic Bacardi Mojito 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55

Bacardi Summer Punch 125ml - £9.50 / £8.55

Spirits and mixer

Bacardi Spiced & Pepsi Max 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75

Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75

Grey Goose Vodka & Mixer 25ml - £9.50 / £8.55

Patron Silver Tequila & Ginger Beer 25ml - £10.50 / £9.45

Bacardi Carta Blanca White Rum 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75

Eristoff Vodka 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75

Whiskey (mixers available) 25ml - £7.50 / £6.75

Eristoff Vodka & Red Bull 25ml - £9.50 / £8.55

Fountain Hard Seltzer

Mango 330ml - £6.50 / £5.85

Passionfruit 330ml - £6.50 / £5.85

Wine & Sparkling

Single Serve Wine (White/Red/Rosé) 187ml - £7 / £6.30

Full Bottle 750ml - £28 / £25.20

Prosecco 200ml - £9.50 / £8.55

House Brut Champagne 750ml - £90 / £81

House Rosé Champagne 750ml - £135 / £121.50

Soft Drinks

Red Bull Energy (Red Bull Energy, Sugarfree, Tropical & Watermelon) 250ml - £4 / £3.60

Water 500ml - £2.60 / £2.34