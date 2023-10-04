The Year of Culture has brought some exceptional cultural experiences to the city thus far – but it’s not over yet.

Leeds will end its Year of Culture on a high with an original new show this Christmas.

From the imaginations of co-directors Kully Thiarai and Alan Lane from Slung Low, the team whose opening show got the Year of Culture off to a dazzling start, ‘The Gifting’ will be the unmissable final chapter.

The Gifting, a production from Slung Low and Leeds 2023 creative director Kully Thiarai, is coming to Leeds for the Christmas period. Photo: JMA Photography

The production promises to take audiences on a magical journey through 12 connected tales. Stories from a new book from Leeds 2023 and the British Library, entitled Northern Dreaming, that will be gifted to all babies born in Leeds in 2023 will also be brought to life.

This memorable celebration of new myths will feature dance, music, song, performance, and a touch of magic offering audiences a unique experience during the holiday period.

Kully Thiarai, creative director of Leeds 2023, said: “In January, the Poet Laureate started our year of culture by reminding all of us in Leeds that we had gold in our veins and diamonds for brains.

"It was the start Leeds 2023 needed. As we head towards the year’s end, we let our dreams grow and celebrate the power of the stories we make, the myths we harness and the imagination we unleash. Together, powerfully making and concluding a year like no other.”

Alan Lane, artistic director of Slung Low and co-director of The Gifting, said: “It’s such a privilege to work on a new show to mark the end of this year of culture.

"A magical ceremony that celebrates the power that we all have to tell stories to shape the world we want to live in. We’ve been lucky enough to assemble the best team of artists and performers to sing farewell to the old year and welcome in a new one, full of promise and hope. A piece of magic in the dark days of winter.”