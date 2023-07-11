In their first ever co-production, pioneering theatre company Slung Low and classical music ensemble Manchester Collective came together to present Noah’s Flood as part of LEEDS 2023 on Friday (July 7).

The project involved 180 schoolchildren from Ingram Road Primary School in Holbeck, young musicians from Olympias Music Foundation (OMF) and the world-class musicianship of Manchester Collective. The project is part of an ongoing partnership aiming to give young people from Leeds and Greater Manchester exceptional musical experiences.

Noah’s Flood was performed live twice – the first bringing together communities in Leeds at The Warehouse in Holbeck as part of the LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture and the second as part of Manchester International Festival at the Factory International on Sunday.

Photo: Brett Chapman

The live performance included a host of unusual ‘instruments’ – including wind machines, bugles and an organ – while three congregational hymns gave the audience an opportunity for their collective voices to be heard.

Speaking before the show, Alan Lane, artistic director at Slung Low, said: “It’s rare to get the chance to work with so many partners who share your values but with Noah’s Flood we are so lucky. All of us working on this project, in our own ways, believe passionately in the need for the arts to reach every part of our communities, of our cities and of our nation.

"And so, from Holbeck, an amazing place in South Leeds full of creativity and magic but with the worst health outcomes of any ward in England, and facing so many of the challenges that blight too much of Britain, 180 of the most creative primary schoolchildren will don animal costumes and make their way to perform with the amazing Manchester Collective and Lemn Sissay in the most impressive, newest theatre in the UK. And if that isn’t living your best values through the work that you make, then I don’t know what is.”

