The free 90-minute show was a celebration of creativity and talent in Leeds, with thousands in the crowd having won their tickets after submitting drawings, photos, videos and all kinds of creations into a special ballot. Many of their pieces were displayed around Headingley Stadium and on the screens alongside the stage, making them all part of the first event in a 12-month cultural programme.

Hundreds of local performers shared the stage with the likes of Grammy Award winner Corrine Bailey Rae, Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and LYR, Chumbawamba’s Dunstan Bruce, rapper Graft and The Orchestra and Chorus of Opera North.

There were inspiring words from CBeebies presenter George Webster, fresh from his appearance on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, while Testament and Denmarc Creary performed a spoken word piece brimming with pride and love for the city.

It marks the start of Leeds’ year of culture, which will combine major new commissions from world-renowned artists and celebrations of everyday creativity. It will involve everything from dance to design, art to architecture, poetry to pop, sculpture to sport, and grassroots community theatre to performances in the city’s varied venues.

It was a rallying call to get involved in those celebrations that was delivered by the ‘giant’ seen rising from the River Aire in a specially-filmed breaking news segment from the BBC Look North team. The giant then appeared above the stadium in lights thanks to a state-of-the-art drone display and spoke with Bailey Rae, before beacons handed out to audience members on entry suddenly burst into light.

The spectacle was just one the highlights in a evening that moved even the more cynical members of the audience and inspired many to take to social media to share their thoughts.

Sharing a clip of the giant’s awakening, Wieke Eringa wrote on Twitter: “Genius moment: a giant brick man emerging from the river Aire; reaching over the stadium with his giant drone head before dissolving into all our individual lights; which we waved in awe and glee: our shared creative hopes and dreams for #TheAwakening.”

Carnival dancers performs on stage during The Awakening at Headingley Stadium. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tess Hornsby Smith said: “Wow! #TheAwakening was just so powerful. I've got a heart of stone, but the tears were flowing hard. So proud of our city #Leeds, our ambition, our heart, our inclusivity. Can't wait to see more.”

Steve Dearden said: “TBH I dread going to these sort of events so it was lovely to leave #TheAwakening full of joy and anticipation! Good luck for the year @leeds2023!!”

Many reflected on how seeing the breadth of talent from across the city had filled them with pride and shown the very best of the culture and creativity that Leeds has to offer.

Robert Dee said: “Congratulations to all the organisers, performers and volunteers who delivered a fantastic opening ceremony for #LEEDS2023. You made me so proud to live in this great city Here’s to an outstanding year of culture ahead.”

The Leeds on Wheels performance during the opening ceremony for Leeds 2023. Picture: Steve Riding

Hannah Robertshaw said: “Very cool to watch some of my faves at #TheAwakening @leeds2023. A great showcase of Leeds talent and a great start to a fantastic year of culture. Bravo Leeds.”

Katie Russell said: “Bit wet & cold but I'd expect no less. Genuinely found #TheAwakening @LEEDS_2023 so moving & uplifting. New poetry from Simon Armitage, the celestial @CorinneBRae, ace @testamentonline, @Opera_North collab with Chumbawamba, I Predict a Riot on steel pans & more. I love Leeds.”

Sally Drinkwater said: “WOW @LEEDS_2023 that was quite emotional #TheAwakening was incredible. L-DoubleE -D-S! I will quote Simon Armitage (if I remember it correctly), ‘Wake up Leeds, you have gold in your veins, silver in your bones, bronze in your joints and neon in your soul.’ #LEEDS2023

Alexander Ferris said: “Wow utterly bowled over by the incredible @LEEDS_2023 #TheAwakening Impossible not to be inspired and proud to be a #Leeds resident after watching that. So many brilliant artists.”

Ntantu and a 20-strong Gospel Choir perform Tomorrow. Picture: Steve Riding

The evening was no less special for those up on stage, volunteering at the event or who saw their ticket ballot entries displayed as part of the opening ceremony.

Amy M Russell said: “Amazing start to @LEEDS_2023: the always brilliant George Webster & @NHS_RobW, @Opera_North stunning us with their eclectic range, Simon Armitage’s jaw-dropping performance & so many more. #TheAwakening grew the confidence of a child who saw her art on display ‘with real artists’.”

Rap and RnB artist Ntantu, who performed his track Tomorrow with a 20-strong Gospel choir, said: “Tonight was unreal… To everyone who made it special… THANK YOU @LEEDS_2023 #Leeds2023.”

Jenny Robinson, who was part of the huge Leeds on Wheels dance performance, said: “I Had the best time @HeadingleyStad @leeds2023 #leedsonwheels #TheAwakening I made friends, learned dances& gained confidence. Dancing on a stage with my idol&favourite singer @CorinneBRae my good friend @SanchezPayne @GabbyLogan My hearts feels so full, Inclusion matters.”

And volunteer Cara Rotherforth said: “Volunteering for @LEEDS_2023 #TheAwakening tonight was such an amazing experience. I was very lucky to be placed on the pitch to see the show too. Here’s to the next City of Culture shift… #TheCityIsOurStage.”

