A striking mobile observatory school bus with a telescope and radio dish will be taking over Leeds on a four-month tour as part of the Year of Culture.

The latest LEEDS 2023 project, Moon Palace, a social sculpture and accessible mobile observatory, has been unveiled in East Leeds.

The project, in which artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison stripped down a school bus and redesigned to fit a telescope, a radio dish, monitors and even a kitchen, was based on an original idea by East Leeds Project. It is heavily inspired by the legacy of John Smeaton, known as the founder of civil engineering and the observatory he had.

The bus feature two domes on the roof, making way for a powerful telescope and a radio dish to enable Moon Palace to function as an astronomical observatory.

Here, people will be able to view the galaxy on a clear night and use the radio telescope built by students and staff from the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Leeds which will look at signals comings from different celestial objects from across the universe.

Moon Palace has been delicately designed to spark audiences’ curiosity and stimulate their observational skills beyond the telescope too. The dazzling exterior has been hand-airbrushed by artist Kiaran Davies and the bus features a sonic soundscape created by Alex de Little.

The interior remains a fantastical, multi-sensory, tactile space evoking the surface of an imaginary planet. It features wood panelling using timber from the artists’ forest in west Wales, upcycled bus seating, printed silk screens, porcelain lunar lampshades, alien-looking mugs and a sculptural teapot for the kitchen.

The tour – which will see the bus visit many wards across the city for free daytime drop-in sessions and night-time galaxy-gazing events – will also kickstart Smeaton300, a programme of events celebrating John Smeaton by creative duo Foxglove, who have also commissioned this project.

Artist Heather Peak said: “It’s an artwork that does all sorts of things, under the title of being an observatory. There are lots of moments that enable people to connect with Moon Palace in lots of different ways. Some people are more visual, some people are more sonic, some people can appreciate things through touch. So, we’re trying to find all these different ways of creating different experiences for the audience.”

Kully Thiarai, creative director of LEEDS 2023 said: “Throughout LEEDS 2023 we have committed to revealing the hidden stories and heritage of our great city. We, therefore, could not let the phenomenal story and legacy of John Smeaton pass us by.

“While the Kaiser Chiefs make reference to John Smeaton in their famous anthem, ‘I Predict A Riot’, many people are unfamiliar with his ground-breaking creativity and the huge impact this East Leeds lad has had on the world. We are delighted to be able to showcase and celebrate his diverse range of his skills, thinking and pioneering practice, in the build-up through to Smeaton 300 next year.

“Spanning the worlds of science, technology, engineering, arts and maths, Smeaton was a true polymath and used creativity to solve some of the biggest challenges of the day for the public good. We hope that by sharing his story we can inspire others to go and reach for the stars!”

Moon Palace is made possible by LEEDS 2023, Leeds City Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, Bruntwood, Burberry, Scottish Power Foundation and First Bus.

Pictured is Kingsley Ahenkora-Duodu, one of the Moon Palace hosts.

2 . Moon Palace The Moon Palace touring bus used to be a functional school bus before it was taken on for this project. The bus has been stripped down but artists Heather Peak and Ivan Morison kept the seats of the original bus for the project. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

Pictured is Jane Earnshaw from Foxglove.

4 . Moon Palace Pictured is the optical telescope fitted with an observatory dome. The interior is a fantastical, multi-sensory, tactile space evoking the surface of an imaginary planet, including: wood panelling using timber from the artists' forest in west Wales, upcycled bus seating, printed silk screens, porcelain lunar lampshades, alien-looking mugs and a sculptural teapot for the kitchen. There is also access to the roof, where the artists have made a dock for comfort. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

