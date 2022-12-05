Founded by the city’s live music veterans with a vision to bring under-represented arts and culture to the city centre, the Music Hall has hosted a range of artists from Royal Blood, and Jorja Smith to Stormzy and The Fall whilst the roster of resident DJs play in the Canteen everyday.

Co-founder Simon Stevens said: “I’m really not sure what we expected when we first opened in 2013 but it’s amazing to be making plans for our 10th anniversary year. I think it was more good luck than good judgement but the city definitely felt ready for change in 2013 and we’re incredibly appreciative to all the people that helped make it possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the rich musical history of the Belgrave, the venue has become well known for its food over the decade. The monthly Belgrave Feast is the longest running street food festival in the UK and the resident kitchens was once home to city’s favourites Layne’s Espresso, Bundobust and Manjit’s Kitchen. The venue now houses Dough Boys, a Yorkshire take on the New York style slice bar, and Patty’s, a homemade burger bar.

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen opened in 2013 and has hosted artists such as Stormzy. Picture: Wisdom Makubile

In celebration of its 10th birthday, the venue will be hosting a free New Years Eve bash with DJ’s playing hits from the last decade. MC Loyle Carner will be taking over the venue for two nights of live music on March 25 and 26. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen has also announced that some of the city’s favourite institutions will be taking over the venue. Music stores Jumbo Records and Crash Records, comic art festival Thought Bubble Festival, skateboard shop Welcome Skate Store, and Leeds International Film Festival are just some that are confirmed to be getting involved. The music venue will also have events from DIY synth festival Modular Meets to provide a platform for new sounds. Giveaways will be also be held – the ‘Stories of Belgrave’ project will give customers a chance to win a holiday.

The venue will confirm the details and dates of all events in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad